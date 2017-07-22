JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/22/17 -- RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

TONGON SUSTAINS PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

AS IT SEEKS TO EXTEND LIFE OF MINE

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, 22 July 2017 - Randgold Resources' Tongon gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire continues to ramp up production as it tracks its 2017 target of 285 000 ounces, chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Speaking at a media briefing, Bristow said with Tongon now operating to plan, its focus had shifted to finding additional reserves and resources to replace depleted ounces and extend the mine's life beyond its current four-year horizon. At the same time, the mine has continued its engagement with employees and other regional stakeholders.

Elsewhere in Côte d'Ivoire, Randgold's exploration programmes have defined a large target at Boundiali in the Fonondara corridor, which Bristow described as potentially the most exciting gold prospect in West Africa. The company has just completed its annual review of its exploration targets, which Bristow said had also highlighted very positive results from its other holdings in the country, underlining again Côte d'Ivoire's exceptional prospectivity.

"The success of Côte d'Ivoire's growing gold mining industry is a tribute to the vision and commitment shared by the government and the industry, and to a mining code which is fair to both parties," Bristow said.

"We cannot rest on past achievements, however, and the future of the industry depends on new discoveries and developments. There have been some project failures recently and these I believe have shown the need for greater resolve and engagement by the government, particularly in the north of the country, where the new opportunities are located."

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8178L_1-2017-7-21.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive

Mark Bristow

+44 788 071 1386

+223 66 75 01 22



Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 779 771 1338



Group Regional Manager

West Africa

Mahamadou Samaké

+223 66 75 61 36



Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com



