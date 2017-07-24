LAS VEGAS, NV, July 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Inc, a leading provider of automotive IoT cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of SecureSKYE, a data mining and analytics solution for the transportation industry, and enabler for monetization of data-driven innovations and applications for the insurance industry.SecureSKYE creates a comprehensive, dynamically updated profile of the car and its driver. By utilizing the platform's data-mining and analytics capabilities, 'safety-and-security' applications and services such as geolocation-based emergency services, insurance tech solutions including 'Usage-Based Insurance,' 'CyberSecurity-as-a-Service,' 'Forensics-as-a-Service' and even preemptive vehicular maintenance are all made possible."In-vehicle telematic control units are not new. However, the cybersecure, mass collection of such telling data on so large a scale represents a golden opportunity for insurers, traditional security and cybersecurity service providers, automotive manufacturers and wireless carriers," says Trillium CEO David M. Uze.SecureSKYE manages all data with top priority on ensuring privacy and confidentiality of user information. Analytic outputs are customizable to meet the precise requirements of our customers' service applications. SecureSKYE opens the door for insurers to tap into a new and lucrative revenue pool through enablement of a vast market for the profitable underwriting of autonomous vehicle and connected car insurance policies, as well as the roll-out of new fee-based services and applications."We are now at the cusp of realizing the extraordinary benefits of IoT. Car insurance will be transformed from a 'passive financial safety net' to a 'proactive life saver.' It's a 'win-win-win' for insurers, auto manufacturers and vehicle owners, and positions Trillium as the backbone to provide the protection required in an autonomously driven world," says Mr. Uze.Trillium has delivered SecureSKYE to a Japanese OEM customer. SecureSKYE is available for implementation in either blockchain or cloud-based formats.Meet Trillium at Black Hat, the world's leading information security event. Black Hat USA 2017 kicks off with four days of technical training, July 22-25, followed by the two-day main conference, July 26-27, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.About TrilliumTrillium Inc was founded in 2014 by a team of executives and engineers from Japan, Europe and the U.S. with extensive experience in automotive networking, cybersecurity, embedded systems and IoT. Trillium provides a multilayered suite of cybersecurity tools - SecureCAR, SecureIXS, and SecureOTA - and data-mining capabilities to protect automobiles and IoT connected devices around the globe from cyber-attacks. Trillium is backed by lead investor Global Brain, a Tokyo-based venture capitalist.For further details, visit: http://www.trillium.co.jp.For questions and to arrange executive interviews, contact: pr@trillium.co.jp.Source: Trillium IncCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.