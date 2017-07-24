sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,965 Euro		-0,405
-2,33 %
WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Ticker-Symbol: B4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD SPECIALIST AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD SPECIALIST AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,095
17,263
08:15
17,10
17,239
08:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISCO SYSTEMS INC27,254-0,53 %
METRO WHOLESALE & FOOD SPECIALIST AG16,965-2,33 %