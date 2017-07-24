Corporate leadership team strengthened to best support personalized medicine approach

Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics and provider of solutions from biomarker discovery to meaningful diagnostics, today announced the strengthening of its leadership team. To support the company's strategic expansion Definiens appointed Dr. Heinz Oehl as VP of Global Marketing Corporate Business Development. In addition, Michael Rasche, formerly Global Head of Sales and Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Dr. Heinz Oehl is an MD with more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare and life science industries. He has held various executive positions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics, laboratory and medical devices and has defined and executed innovative go-to market strategies in international markets. His onboarding further strengthens Definiens' leadership in providing transformative services to Biopharma enterprises through a service-centric business approach. Definiens provides trusted advice for pre-clinical and clinical pipeline decisions, based on its unprecedented team of leading experts, its unique tissue knowledge base and its unparalleled Tissue Phenomics technology.

With Michael Rasche's leadership Definiens has experienced significant business growth in oncology and immuno-oncology partnerships with the most relevant I/O Pharma and Biotech companies. The Definiens global commercial team lead by Michael as Chief Commercial Officer strives to further strengthen its role as a trusted service partner in immuno-oncology with more patients benefitting from earlier and broader adoption of personalized medicine. Definiens' innovative services already help to generate actionable biological insights that facilitate the translation of knowledge into novel therapies and treatment strategies, and to de-risk clinical pipelines of I/O Pharma and Biotech companies.

"Translating medical and clinical data into biological insights is increasingly critical to enable meaningful clinical decisions. Our Tissue Phenomics technology is uniquely positioned to deepen the understanding of cancer biology and immunological response mechanisms," said Thomas Heydler, Chief Executive Officer at Definiens. "I am very excited about Heinz Oehl joining our leadership team, strengthening our capabilities to provide strong customer value and benefits to patients leveraging Tissue Phenomics."

About Definiens

Definiens improves patient lives by unlocking the tissue phenome. In oncology, therapeutic strategies have shifted from a direct assault on cancer cells to recruiting the immune system for that purpose. Definiens' mission is to accelerate breakthroughs for this approach by helping scientists leverage Tissue Phenomics to deepen understanding of disease biology and immune system mechanisms, to bring multi-omics data into a cancer-relevant context, and to facilitate the translation of new insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies.

Definiens' vision is to create unique patient profiles for an individualized standard of care, where patients experience fewer side effects and live longer. Definiens' Tissue Phenomics approach was awarded the 2013 Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year Award for Global Tissue Diagnostics and Pathology Imaging. For more information, please visit: www.definiens.com.

