LORD Corporation, a global leader in vibration and motion control technologies, sensing systems, adhesives and coatings, announced that Charmaine Riggins has been named president of the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Region.

Since joining LORD in 1995 as senior engineer for the company's Structural Adhesives Coatings division, Riggins has served in positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of technology, marketing, finance, sales, operations, and a previous international assignment in Europe. Prior to her new role, she served as vice president of the EMEA region, and earlier as director of Global Business Development, Marketing Strategy for the Automotive, Industrial Electronic Assembly business at LORD.

LORD Corporation's presence in the EMEA region has steadily grown with additions of technical, production, and commercial staff, most recently with the acquisition of Fly-by-Wire Systems France, a former subsidiary of SKF. The LORD EMEA region is based in Geneva and includes manufacturing and technology operations in France, Germany, and Italy. LORD serves customers in the automotive, industrial and aerospace and defense sectors, collaborating closely with design and technical engineers and sourcing leadership through a strong presence throughout the region.

"Charmaine brings a wealth of experience and company knowledge to our EMEA region," said Ed Auslander, president and CEO of LORD Corporation. "Her strong technical background, business development skills and operations acumen made her the perfect fit to lead our growing EMEA region. We are confident in her ability to drive innovation and growth in this important region."

Riggins succeeds Joel Rood, who will continue his career at LORD as President, Oil Gas and Industrial Equipment.

Riggins holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University and an MBA from North Carolina State University.

About LORD Corporation

LORD Corporation is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing highly reliable adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies that significantly reduce risk and improve product performance. For more than 90 years, LORD has worked in collaboration with our customers to provide innovative oil and gas, aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial solutions. With world headquarters in Cary, N.C., LORD has approximately 3,100 employees in 26 countries and operates 19 manufacturing facilities and 10 R&D centers worldwide. LORD actively promotes STEM education and many other community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit www.lord.com.

