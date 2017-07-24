Global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group Limited (RFG, the Company or Group), is making waves in international markets, having announced its entry into the Scandinavian market via the grant of Swedish Master Franchise rights for Australia's largest speciality donut retailer, Donut King.

BC Food Beverage AB, representing a firm of experienced Swedish businessmen, has secured the Master Franchise rights and plans on establishing its first Donut King outlet in the Uppsala region before Christmas 2017. The firm is extremely confident that Donut King's warm cinnamon donuts and espresso coffees will be well received within the Swedish market, with many sub-franchise enquiries having already been received.

RFG Chief Executive International, Mike Gilbert, noted that Scandinavia had been identified as a key growth market for the Donut King Brand System, and the Company was pleased to be joining forces with a strong and experienced Master Franchise Partner.

"During the past three decades, Donut King has evolved into Australia's largest specialty donut and coffee destination, treating over 20 million customers per year to its world-famous cinnamon donuts and wide range of speciality treats. Donut King has also built a loyal customer following amongst a number of international markets, and we feel the time is now right to introduce the brand within Scandinavia," he said.

Mike said interest in sub-franchising within the region is already proving strong, with the team fielding enquiries for new outlets, ahead of the first store even opening.

"RFG has been conscious to partner with robust Master Franchisees capable of applying sufficient resources, expertise and resolve to ensuring the successful entry of Donut King into new territories. BC Food Beverage AB satisfies each of these pre-requisites and we have every confidence of the Brand's success in Sweden under its stewardship."

RFG is Australia's largest multi-brand retail food franchise owner, developer and manager, with a network of more than 2,500 outlets across 12 Brand Systems, including Donut King, spanning 80 licensed international territories.

Mr Gilbert noted that growing international penetration of RFG's Brand Systems within new territories, principally by partnering with robust Master Franchisees who share the Company's vision, remains a focus for the Group.

"This model provides the Company and local partners with the opportunity to forge sustainable partnerships to successfully develop RFG's Brand Systems internationally, whilst drawing on the Group's more than 30 years' experience in retail food franchising."

"Our franchise partners enjoy the benefits of working with Australia's largest multi-food franchisor every day, dealing with our expert management teams, enjoying supply benefits from increased scale and gaining access to best-in-class initiatives," Mr Gilbert said.

About Retail Food Group Limited

RFG owns the Donut King, Brumby's Bakery, Michel's Patisserie, bb's Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean's Coffees, It's A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar franchise systems. As well, Retail Food Group is a global coffee specialist with an integrated approach to sourcing, roasting and distributing high-quality coffee. Combining passion with expertise, the Company creates an unforgettable experience, from crop to cup, through its suite of coffee brands. RFG is looking to partner with Master Franchise candidates who share its vision for delivering exceptional products and service within international markets. Enquiries should be directed to Olivia Palmer at rfginternational@rfg.com.au.

