Arian Silver Corporation - Commencement of Drill Programme

ARIAN

SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

24 July 2017

Commencement of Drill Programme

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian" or the "Company"), the Mexico focused AIM quoted resource exploration and development company is pleased to report that it has commenced an auger drill programme on its lithium projects in Zacatecas. The drill programme is designed to test lithium grades and volumes at each of the Company's three lithium projects, located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The drill programme will test down to a vertical depth of approximately 20 metres and may be extended if warranted by initial observations.

The drill programme will be conducted by ODB, S.A. de C.V., a drilling company based in Mexico City, and overseen by Miguel Barahona, Arian's Director of Operations in Mexico. The samples will be analysed by ALS Global in Zacatecas.

Jim Williams, Chief Executive of Arian, commented, "Initial test results from surface sampling indicated lithium anomalies at each of the three projects; this drill programme is designed to test these anomalies for increased grades and prevalence.

In addition to our current lithium projects, our discussions regarding the acquisition of additional lithium projects in Mexico continue. I look forward to providing our shareholders with further updates on both these discussions and the drill results in due course."



About Arian's Lithium Projects

Arian announced on 11 April 2017, that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire three lithium projects in the state of Zacatecas. Preliminary independent test results confirmed the presence of lithium in all projects.

Each of the three lithium projects contains 'salars', which are shallow ancient lakes and lagoons. These salars comprise brines formed by an accumulation of groundwater enriched with dissolved lithium, and this early sampling work has evidenced the presence lithium at grades reaching almost 160ppm (parts per million).

The analysis of the results was performed by the ALS Ltd group of companies (ALS Global), one of the world's largest and most diverse analytical testing services providers.



Qualified Person

Jim Williams, Eur Ing, Eur Geol, BSc, MSc, D.I.C., FIMMM, Chief Executive Officer of Arian Silver, is a "Qualified Person" as defined in the AIM guidelines of the London Stock Exchange, and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101. This press release has been prepared under Mr Williams' supervision and Mr Williams has verified the data disclosed by this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are deemed forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realised or substantially realised, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.