Sébastien Enault brings to the Company a proven track record in the development of collaborations in the pharmaceutical field and, in particular, in the anti-infective field.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces that Sébastien Enault joins the Executive Committee as Business Development Director.

Sébastien Enault, Engineer in Pharmacology and Biotechnologies, has structured and managed the Business Development of MedinCell, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in long-acting drug delivery. In ten years, he has contributed to the rapid growth of the company, including the signing of partnerships and agreements with major pharmaceutical companies. Recently, he was in charge of the Business Development of Eligo Bioscience, a start-up hosted at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, which develops a new generation of ultra-targeted antibiotics.

Prior to his experience in the private sector, Sébastien conducted research in pharmacology in the fields of infectious diseases, oncology and neurology at the Faculty of Pharmacy in Marseille, then at Cancer Research UK, and at Harvard Medical School.

"We are pleased to welcome Sébastien to expand and promote our portfolio of programs and products in the healthcare and cosmetics markets, two major areas for the Company and in which his experience will be very useful. He will also contribute to the launch, planned next year, of our first cosmetic ingredients," says Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE.

Sébastien Enault adds: "DEINOVE's approach is disruptive, both from the standpoint of the biodiversity of its bank of strains and its integrated technological platform. It offers significant potential for the discovery of new molecules to build a portfolio of products likely to attract pharmaceutical companies."

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

