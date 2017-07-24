Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy provided a unitranche financing for Random42 Limited ("Random42") in connection with its recently closed acquisition by Graphite Capital ("Graphite"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

One of the largest global medical animation producers, Random42 provides high-quality medical animation and digital media services to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. It has expertise in 2D and 3D animation, Virtual and Augmented Reality production, interactive services and mobile application development. Medical animation provides a graphic representation of disease mechanisms and the ways in which medical and pharmaceutical products interact with the human body.

"We are very pleased to be able to support Random42, a world-class company in a rapidly growing and exciting industry," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "Together with the company's partnership with Graphite, our financing will allow Random42 to enter its next phase of development and further expand into adjacent verticals."

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital Group LP is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, London and New York. With over 70 investment professionals and more than 150 employees, the firm invests at all levels of the capital structure, with a significant focus on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in senior bank loans, high yield debt, mezzanine debt, distressed debt and other private debt securities. As of March 31, 2017, Crescent Capital Group LP managed more than $24 billion in assets, with a relatively equal split between marketable securities and privately originated debt investments.

About Graphite

Graphite is a specialist provider of private equity finance to mid-market companies in the UK. Graphite focuses on management buy-outs and also invests in replacement capital, expansion finance and turnaround opportunities. It backs companies with enterprise values of £25 million to £200 million. In September 2013 Graphite raised £500 million for its eighth fund, Graphite Capital Partners VIII. The fund's investments include: City County Healthcare Group, the UK's largest home care provider; nGAGE, a fast-growing recruitment business serving a range of niche areas within the public and private sectors; ICR, an energy industry repair and maintenance group; Trenchard Aviation, a civil aircraft maintenance business focusing on cabin services; New World Trading Company, an operator of pub restaurants; and Beck Pollitzer, a market leader in industrial machinery installation and relocation.

