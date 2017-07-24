AS Tallinna Vesi's operational results for the first six months of 2017, were once again excellent. Positive development trends are seen in the drinking water and wastewater quality indicators, as well as in customer service quality standards.



Drinking water quality is consistently excellent



In the first half of 2017, the drinking water quality remained excellent. In total, we took 1,482 samples from the consumers' taps in our service area, and carried out 12,680 water analyses.



Similar to previous years, nearly all of the analyses or 99.93%, were compliant with the stipulated requirements. Only one sample exceeded the allowed limits. We react to such cases promptly, and if necessary complete additional maintenance work on the network. We remain committed to supplying high quality drinking water, and keep the promise of creating a better life with clean drinking water.



The results of drinking water analyses, can be seen on the company's web page.



Consistent quality of drinking water, has also grown the consumers' trust in tap water. We continue to promote environmental awareness, and encourage people to choose tap water over bottled water, both in the home and in restaurants. A recent phone survey revealed positive results: tap water is now being served in a growing number of cafes and restaurants in Tallinn, and the majority of restaurants surveyed, are now serving tap water to their customers.



Satisfied customers



It is imperative that we continue to provide, an uninterrupted water and wastewater service to our customers.



As a testament to our continued commitment to maintain and reconstruct the networks, and improve the water and wastewater treatment processes, both the number of sewer blockages and bursts have reduced further. Water losses in the water distribution network, have reached an all-time low in the second quarter of 2017, and now stand at - 12.94%.



Another key indicator, directly affecting customers, is the duration of water interruptions. We have managed to reduce the average interruption time even further, bringing the average time down to just 3 hours and 15 minutes.



Improved operational results are also reflected in the feedback we receive from our customers. We can confidently say that customers are satisfied with the services Tallinna Vesi provides. In the first half of the year, we only received 17 written complaints. The number of customer contacts regarding water pressure has also reduced. We have managed to keep our promise to answer 100% of the written customer contacts within 2 working days. Even though bursts in the network are often unforeseen, we managed to inform all of our clients about unplanned water interruptions, at least an hour before they occurred.



In order to make interaction with AS Tallinna Vesi more convenient, we have launched a mobile app that allows customers to report meter readings, and view their consumption history with ease. AS Tallinna Vesi will continue to pursue further improvements in developing the self-service channels.



A reserach agency Kantar Emor conducts regular customer satisfaction surveys for Tallinna Vesi. In the first half of the year, the customer satisfaction index reached 4.2 points out of a possible 5, which is once again an excellent result.



We care about the environment



AS Tallinna Vesi does not compromise on safety or protecting the environment. Our final effluent, was once again 100% compliant with the applicable permit requirements. Maintaining the quality of final effluent, is essential to the continued security of the Baltic Sea and therefore we continue to seek possibilities to improve our processes even further.



Besides our main activities, one of our aspirations is to make the surrounding environment a better place. To help fulfil that purpose, we have opened several public water taps across the City this summer. Shortly we will open a new water tap near the Ülemiste cycling path. We also support the events that are important to the local community - for example we made sure that all of the participants of the song festival had fresh drinking water available and we also provided fresh drinking water, to other sporting events.



Our traditional open house event was held at Paljassaare WWTP, and attrated nearly 200 visitors, who were interested to learn about the wastewater treatment process. In September, we will be welcoming visitors at our Ülemiste Water Treatment Plant.



Operational indicators for the first half of 2017:



Indicator Unit 2017 2016 6 6 months months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drinking water -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compliance of water quality at the customers' tap % 99.93% 99.93% Water loss in the water distribution network % 13.33% 16.22% Average duration of water interruptions per property in h 3.25 3.54 hours Wastewater -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of sewer blockages No 393 367 Number of sewer bursts No 72 52 Wastewater treatment compliance with environmental % 100.0% 100.0% standards Customer Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of written complaints No 17 21 Number of customer contacts regarding water quality No 70 48 Number of customer contacts regarding water pressure No 146 157 Number of customer contacts regarding blockages and No 539 569 discharge of storm water Responding written customer contacts within at least 2 % 100.0% 99.1% work days Number of failed promises No 3 2 Notification of unplanned water interruptions at least 1 h % 100.0% 97.9% before the interruption



Riina Käi AS Tallinna Vesi Chief Financial Officer Ph: (+372) 62 62 262 riina.kai@tvesi.ee