SuperAwesome, the technology company which powers the kids' digital media ecosystem, has received new growth capital from Mayfair Equity Partners ("Mayfair").

As TV viewing amongst kids continues to decline, under-thirteen ("U13") users have become one of the fastest growing digital audiences around the world. In parallel, new data privacy laws have been implemented to ensure the safety of kids online e.g. the US's Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 2013 ("COPPA") and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation of 2016 ("GDPR"). These trends have created the need for compliance-driven digital media technology to support overall ecosystem growth. Founded in 2013 by Dylan Collins, SuperAwesome's platform is used by hundreds of brands and content owners to power compliant, kid-safe advertising, social engagement and parental verification. The company is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Sydney, employing over 80 staff. The business has been growing at over 100% per annum in recent years.

Mayfair's investment will facilitate SuperAwesome's growth ambitions, including the entry into new markets, expanding its footprint in existing regions, and developing new client solutions. SuperAwesome's product set spans digital advertising and monetisation, content creation, the provision of safe social media, and content discovery platforms. These position SuperAwesome as a distinctive provider of holistic coverage across the compliant U13 digital media ecosystem.

The digital U13 advertising market is currently valued at $800 million and is growing at c.25% CAGR. This growth is supported by strong structural tailwinds including trends in U13 digital media consumption and the shift of marketing spend to digital and social media channels. SuperAwesome is perfectly positioned to capture this growth due to the increasing importance of regulatory requirements in the market and the growing relevance of digital content to all demographics.

Dylan Collins, founder and CEO of SuperAwesome, stated: "The kids' digital media market is one of the fastest growing in the world. As our technology and products increasingly become the industry standard for kid-safe digital engagement, Mayfair's investment allows us to truly scale the company to meet the size of this opportunity. We've been incredibly impressed by the Mayfair team and look forward to running fast together."

Commenting on the investment, Mayfair's Managing Partner, Daniel Sasaki, said: "We are excited that SuperAwesome has agreed to partner with Mayfair. Our investment and involvement will help accelerate the business's growth and development. In the modern digital world, it is a great comfort to know that your children are engaging safely with digital content. SuperAwesome will continue to be a disruptor in the digital sector and we look forward to playing a role in the next chapter of the SuperAwesome story.

Mayfair Partner Kunal Dasgupta added: "SuperAwesome has identified a unique niche and has grown rapidly to become an industry leader in digital engagement for children. In the complex regulatory environment, brands want to partner with a business that really understands the sector and SuperAwesome is perfectly placed to fulfil that requirement

Mayfair Equity Partners was advised on the acquisition by Investec.

Notes to Editors:

About Mayfair Equity Partners

Mayfair Equity Partners is a buyout and growth capital investor providing capital to dynamic businesses in the TMT and Consumer sectors. Its primary focus is on building strong partnerships with exceptional management teams. Mayfair is an investor in Ovo Energy, one of the UK's leading independent domestic energy brands, YO!, the UK's leading fast-casual restaurant operator focusing on Japanese cuisine, Fox International, European's leading independent fishing brand, Talon Outdoor, the UK's only fully independent Out of Home specialist media agency and Hotels More, a B2B destination management company focused on inbound group holidays to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

www.mayfairequity.com

About SuperAwesome

SuperAwesome powers the kids' Internet. SuperAwesome (@GoSuperAwesome) is the largest kids' digital media platform in the world, reaching over 500M kids each month across mobile, web and online video. The company's technology powers the global kids' digital media ecosystem, ensuring kid-safe advertising, safe-social, family authentication and COPPA compliance for hundreds of brands and publishers around the world.

SuperAwesome is regarded by many analysts as the leading player in the kidtech sector, having shaped the kids' digital media market with their AwesomeAds platform, Kids Web Services and PopJam. The company recently launched REX, allowing kid-safe programmatic advertising to be done with full COPPA compliance.

The company has offices in New York, London, LA, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.superawesome.tv or @GoSuperAwesome.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005304/en/

Contacts:

Mayfair Equity Partners

Daniel Sasaki, Managing Partner

Kunal Dasgupta, Partner

c/o Bell Pottinger

D: +44 20 3772 2579

or

Bell Pottinger

Charlie Harrison

Edward Brown

D: +44 20 3772 2579

M: +44 7500 578 179