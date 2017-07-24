Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Interim Report 2017 - NSM upload 24-Jul-2017 / 08:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 July 2017 SThree plc Interim Report The Interim Report for the half year ended 31 May 2017 have been uploaded onto the UK Listing Authority's online facility, the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and is now available for viewing on-line via the following link: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm A copy is also available on the SThree website in PDF format at www.sthree.com [1] Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews Sequence No.: 4448 End of Announcement EQS News Service 594895 24-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04ccb9928f205f22063cbe5da1a3724c&application_id=594895&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

