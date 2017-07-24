Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has rebranded its Video-on-Demand service from Wuaki to Rakuten TV in a move that challenges the current leaders in video on demand movie platform.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary Rakuten strengthens its position in the UK and European markets by unifying its branding and announcing its global partnership with the world renowned FC Barcelona, with the aim of developing an ecosystem of diverse services that provide users with unique benefits.

As part of this strategy, Rakuten TV will focus on growing in the UK market with an investment on its rebranding and leveraging the awareness generated by the FC Barcelona sponsorship.

Rakuten TV already has over 1 million UK users and 5 million across Europe.

With its positioning of "Your cinema at home", Rakuten TV promises to offer the best Video-on-Demand entertainment experience available on Smart TVs, by combining the best technology with the latest new release movies in a true cinematic experience.

With the UK video market worth over £2.2billon and growing, it was a clear choice for Rakuten TV to invest further in. Digital content makes up more than half of this revenue, supporting the decision to increase focus on the UK market

Rakuten TV CEO and Founder Jacinto Roca comments:

"The UK is a focus market for us, and we are excited to expand Rakuten TV with the strength that FC Barcelona can give to our brand. Within Rakuten we have a mission: contribute to use technology to make a better future. As Rakuten TV we personally want to build that better future within the entertainment world.

In a very competitive market, we want to make the difference with a specific vision: improving the way people watch movies at home, offering them the same high quality experience they would have in cinemas combined with the latest movie releases. All with an easy-to-use platform, with no commitment and available on all devices.

We're looking forward to the challenge ahead of us and seeing what we can achieve in the UK as one unified brand."'

