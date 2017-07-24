Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2016-2022: Profiles of Key players - Genentech, Novartis, Vertex, Abbott, Gilead Sciences & Allergan

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Market for Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics was Valued at US$ 1.94 Billion in 2016
The report provides an in-depth analysis of all the major segments, taking into account the major developments taking place at global level in the respective segments that will further boost the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.
The Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics industry has reported a tremendous growth in the recent years, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry players. With improving life expectancy and rising awareness, the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is poised to scale newer acmes. Also, there lies enormous opportunity for industry participants to tap the fast growing market, which would garner huge revenue on the back of rising strategic consolidations and commercialization of the new drugs targeting the CFTR gene or protein.
The report covers the profiles of key players like Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group), Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Allergan plc, etc. with the key financials, providing a comprehensive outlook of global cystic fibrosis therapeutics industry.
In addition, the report elucidates key developments of players related to cystic fibrosis industry. Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analyst View
2. Research Methodology
3. Cystic Fibrosis: An Overview
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Robust Pipeline
4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis
4.1.3 Rising Life expectancy of Cystic Fibrosis Patient's
4.1.4 Improvement in Diagnostic Technologies
4.1.5 Increasing Awareness
4.1.6 Unmet Medical Needs
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis Related Complications
4.2.2 Increased Risk of Bacterial Infections in Cystic Fibrosis Patients
4.2.3 High Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Patent Expiry of Biggest-Selling Drugs
4.3.2 Gene Therapy Breakthrough for Cystic Fibrosis
5. Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022
6. Major Marketed Products
6.1 Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor)
6.2 Kalydeco (Ivacaftor)
6.3 Cayston (Inhaled Aztreonam)
6.4 Pulmozyme (Dornase Alfa)
6.5 TOBI
6.6 Creon
6.7 Zenpep
6.8 Ventolin
6.9 Bronchitol (Inhaled Mannitol)
6.10 ADEKplusTM
6.11 Ibuprofen
7. Market Segmentation by Pharmacological Class
7.1 CFTR modulators
7.2 Mucolytic Agents
7.3 Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Products
7.4 Antibiotics
7.5 Other Therapies
8. Market Segmentation by Drug Molecule
8.1 Small Molecule
8.2 Biologic Drugs
9. Market Segmentation by Cystic Fibrosis Mutation Type
9.1 Commercialized
9.1.1 Class I
9.1.2 Class II
9.1.3 Class III
9.2 Non-Commercialized
9.2.1 Class IV
9.2.2 Class V
9.2.3 Class VI
10. Market Segmentation by Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
11. Industry Trends & Developments
11.1 Genetic Testing
11.2 Technological Advances
11.3 CFTR Modulators - Gaining Momentum
11.4 Upsurge in the Number of Strategic Alliances
11.5 Combination Therapy
11.6 Co-pay and Assistance Programs by Vendors
11.7 Increased R&D Activities: Pillars for Market Growth
12. Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Analysis
12.1 Pipeline Analysis by Phase of Development
12.2 Pipeline Analysis by Key Players
12.3 Pipeline Analysis by Geography
12.4 Pipeline Analysis by Routes of Administration
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Share of Major Players
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group)
15.2 Novartis
15.3 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
15.4 Abbott Laboratories
15.5 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
15.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.7 Allergan plc
15.8 GlaxoSmithKline
15.9 Mylan N.V.
15.10 Pharmaxis Ltd
