MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- AHRMM17 Conference & Exhibition - TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its partnership with Ryder System, Inc., a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company, to address the growing challenges of end- to-end supply chains in the health systems market.

Ryder and TECSYS will work collaboratively to address these challenges by fusing TECSYS' best-in-class technology with Ryder's industry-leading supply chain solutions. The U.S. health systems market is substantial; it is estimated at some 550-delivery networks, and is gradually moving forward to modernize its technology platform to meet the efficiency and support challenges to its business model.

Norm Brouillette, Vice President and GM, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, commented: "We are committed to providing innovative technology and solutions to our customers, and our partnership with TECSYS is a great way of delivering on that promise. The healthcare industry is one with some of the most time-sensitive needs, which is why it's so important to work with a supply chain management software company like TECSYS that can ensure patients' needs are always met."

TECSYS equips health systems to transform their operations into a transparent, efficient and optimized supply chain network through to point-of-care. Clinicians can dedicate their time to patient care, while behind the scenes TECSYS' health system-specific software solutions ensure efficient and on-time delivery of supplies for patient-centric care experienced by more than 30 IDNs, including the top healthcare supply chains as selected by the leading industry analyst firm.

Peter Brereton, President & CEO of TECSYS, stated: "Ryder brings a high level of expertise and extensive execution abilities in the overall supply chain management industry specifically in healthcare. The combined offering will provide health systems with an unequivocal choice in addressing their cost cutting and quality of care challenges."

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly- changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution, transportation management, supply management at point- of-use as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business needs or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third- party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that TECSYS Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of TECSYS Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with TECSYS Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2016. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © TECSYS Inc. 2017. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Solutions and general info: info@tecsys.com

Investor relations: steve.li@tecsys.com

(514) 866-5800 ext. 4120

Media relations: media@tecsys.com



TECSYS Inc.

(514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649



