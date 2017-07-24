Global Radiotherapy Technologies and Markets 2016-2021 - Major Players are Varian, Elekta, IBA-Worldwide Proton Therapy and Accuray

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Radiotherapy Market Was Valued at $6.4 Billion in 2016. the Market Should Reach $6.8 Billion And $9.2 Billion in 2017 And 2022, Respectively; Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022

The goal for this study was to determine the global market and future demand growth for radiation therapy equipment over a five-year period from 2017 to 2022.

With advances in technology and the advent of new software, the radiation therapy market is expected to increase during the forecasting period. New techniques have changed the way treatments are planned and doses are delivered. The use of radiation therapy is expected to increase as the incidence of cancer increases. The greatest growth in radiation therapy will be driven by demand in developing countries, particularly India and China.

We also evaluate the three types of radiotherapy, which are external radio therapy, internal radio therapy and systemic radiation therapy. Also opportunities in each type of radiation therapy market have been discussed in detail. Factors that affect each subsegment, the drivers, restraints, threat and opportunities, have been discussed. Our key objective was to present a comprehensive discussion of where the state-of-the-art is in radiation therapy and forecast the future commercial potential for the key market segments.



This discussion will provide a basis for companies to make strategic choices about developing new products and markets, or employing radiation therapy for treating cancer and other diseases. The study will benefit radiation therapy and radioactive substance manufacturers, users of radio therapy, medical instrument companies, life sciences tools companies, diagnostic and drug manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and developers of nanotechnologies.

The global external beam radiation therapy market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2016. The market should reach $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion in 2017 and 2022, respectively; at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022.



The global systemic radiation therapy market was valued at $570 million in 2016. The market should reach $665 million and $1.0 billion in 2017 and 2022, respectively; at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Major market players include Varian (U.S), Elekta (Sweden), IBA-Worldwide Proton Therapy (Belgium), and Accuray (U.S.).

