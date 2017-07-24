Global Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Power Market 2016-2021 - Key Players are GE, Emerson, ABB, Siemens, Vega, Invensys, Honeywell, Endress+Hauser, Schneider, Krohne, Yokogawa, Magnetrol, Hawk

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Power: Stationary and Mobile Applications" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for instrumentation sensors for fluid control should reach $16.2 billion by 2021 from $11.8 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2016 to 2021.

The stationary applications market is the largest sector of the instrumentation sensors market. The market is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2016 to $15.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% for the period 2016-2021.

The mobile applications sector of the instrumentation sensors market is expected to grow from $243 million in 2016 to $308.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.9% for the period 2016-2021.



The study focuses on four instrumentation sensors measuring variables such as flow, level, pressure and temperature for fluid control in the processing industries and instrumentation sensors for measuring the positions of hydraulic cylinders used in the mobile sectors.



The 11 stationary sectors covered in this report are water and waste water, chemicals, energy, food and beverage, metal production, oil and gas production, paper, refining and petroleum, pharmaceuticals, cement and machine building.



The six mobile sectors are grouped under hydraulic cylinders for position control in heavy machineries. These sectors are agricultural and forestry construction; mining, material handling, compaction, and aerospace and defense.



The report is aimed to provide data regarding the size and growth of numerous instrumentation sensors for fluid control technology markets, as well as company profiles and industry trends. The goal of this report is to provide a detailed and comprehensive multi-client study of the instrumentation sensor market for fluid control and to identify potential business opportunities in the future. An assessment of new and potential products and services is also provided.



The competitive position of the main players in the instrumentation sensors for fluid control market is well-protected due to protected and patented technologies used by OEMs (e.g., GE, Emerson, ABB, Siemens, Vega, Invensys, Honeywell, Endress+Hauser, Schneider Electric, Krohne, Yokogawa, Magnetrol, Hawk) in the stationary industry. Position sensors are integrated in hydraulic cylinders for position detection of piston rods. This is also used in the mobile machinery sectors by OEMs, including Parker Hannifin, Hyde and Pepperl + Fuchs.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



- Study Goals and Objectives

- Reasons for Doing This Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope of the Report

- Information Sources

- Methodology

- Geographic Breakdown

- Analyst's Credentials

- Related Research Reports



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



- Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in Process Control in the Stationary Sectors

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Water and Waste Water Treatment

- Industries

- Water Automation and Instrumentation Market: Regional Analysis

- Water Automation and Instrumentation Market: Competitive Players

- Basis of the Calculation of Market Sizes for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Water and

- Waste Water Industry

- Water Treatment Industry Requirements

- Wastewater Treatment Industry Requirements

- Water and Wastewater Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Chemical Process Industry

- Basis of the Calculation of the Market Size for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the

- Chemical Industry

- Chemical Process Industry Requirements

- Chemical Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Power and Energy Industries

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Power

- and Energy Industries

- Power and Energy Industry Requirements

- Power and Energy Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Food and Beverage Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Food

- and Beverage Industry

- Food and Beverage Industry Requirements

- Food and Beverage Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Metal Production Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Metal

- Production Industry

- Metal Production Industry Requirements

- Metal Production Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Oil and Gas Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Oil and

- Gas Industry

- Oil and Gas Industry Requirements

- Oil and gas Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Pulp and Paper Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Pulp

- and Paper Industry

- Pulp and Paper Industry Requirements

- Pulp and Paper Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Refining and Petrochemical Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the

- Refining and Petrochemicals Industry

- Refining and Petrochemicals Industry Requirements

- Refining and Petrochemicals Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Pharmaceutical Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the

- Pharmaceuticals Industry

- Pharmaceuticals Industry Requirements

- Pharmaceutical Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Cement Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Cement Industry

- Cement Industry Requirements

- Cement Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Machine Building Industry

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the

- Machine Building Industry

- Machine Building Industry Requirements

- Machine Building Industry Market

- Global Market Related to Position Sensors Integrated into Smart Hydraulic Cylinders Used in the Mobile

- Heavy Machinery Industries

- Basis of the Calculation for the Market Size of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in the Mobile

- Heavy Machinery Industry

- Position Sensors Integrated into Hydraulic Cylinders

- Mobile Heavy Machinery Industry Market

- Technology

- Overview

- Part 1: Technology Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used as Field Devices to Control and Monitor Fluid Variables in the Stationary Process Industries

- Part 2: Technology Related to Instrumentation Sensors as Integrated into Hydraulic Cylinders Used for Position Detection in Mobile Devices

- Part 3, Digital Communication Technology Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Process Industry

- Part 4, Ongoing Research Related to Instrumentation Sensors Used in the Process Industry



Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type



- Global Market of Instrumentation Sensors: Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature for Fluid Control Used in the Process Control Sectors

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors by Technology Type for Fluid Control Used in the Water and Waste Water Sector

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Chemical Process Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Power and Energy Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Food and Beverage Industry by Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Metal Production Industry by Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Pulp and Paper Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Refining and Petrochemicals Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for the Fluid Control Used in Pharmaceutical Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Cement Industry by Technology Type

- Global Market for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Used in the Machine Building Industry by Technology

- Global Market for Position Sensors Integrated into Smart Hydraulic Cylinders Used in the Mobile Heavy Machineries Industry by Technology



Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by End User



Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application



Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region



- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Water and Waste Water Treatment Sector by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Chemical Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors in the Power and Energy Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Food and Beverage Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Metal Production Industry

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Oil and Gas Production Sector 1

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors in the Pulp and Paper Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors in the Refining and Petrochemical Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors in the Pharmaceutical Industry by Region

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors for the Cement Industry

- Market Size for Flow, Pressure, Level and Temperature Sensors in the Machine Building Industry by Region

- Market Size for Position Sensors Integrated into Smart Hydraulic Cylinders Used in the Mobile Heavy

- Machineries Industry by Region



Chapter 8: Patent Review/ New Developments



- Overview

- U.S. Patents for Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control Technology



Chapter 9: Analysis of Market Opportunities



- Overview

- Market Opportunities of Instrumentation Sensors for the Water Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Chemical Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Food and Beverage Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Metal Production Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Oil and Gas Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Pulp and Paper Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Refining and Petrochemical Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Pharmaceutical Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Cement Industry

- Market Opportunities for Instrumentation Sensors in the Machine Building Industry



Chapter 10: Company Profiles



- Original Equipment Manufacturers of Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

- Suppliers of Raw Materials Used in Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

- Top Contractors Other Than Sensor Manufacturers Recommending Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

- Instrumentation Sensor Dealers for Fluid Control

- Water Treatment Plants Supplied with Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

- Waste Water Treatment Plants Supplied with Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

- End Users of Instrumentation Sensors for Process Control Other than Water and Waste Water Entities



Appendix A: Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control for Stationary and Mobile Applications

Terms Used in Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control

Report Sources: Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control



Appendix B: Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control for Stationary and Mobile

Applications

Organizations Associated with Instrumentation Sensors for Fluid Control in Stationary and Mobile Applications



Companies Mentioned



- ABB

- Emerson

- Endress+Hauser

- GE

- Hawk

- Honeywell

- Hyde

- Invensys

- Krohne

- Magnetrol

- Parker Hannifin

- Pepperl + Fuchs

- Schneider Electric

- Siemens

- Vega

- Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6sc4d/instrumentation

