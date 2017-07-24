Cover Glass Market 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Asahi Glass, Corning, Nippon Electric Glass & Schott

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cover Glass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report analyzes the Global market for Cover Glass in Unit Shipments by the following Device Types: Tablets PCs, Smartphones, and Others. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 10 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.- Corning Incorporated- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.- Schott AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Display Cover Glass: An Essential Component of Electronic Devices
- Toughened Display Cover Glass: Offering Protection & Safety to Screens of Electronics Devices
- Smartphones Segment Leads Cover Glass Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Gorilla Glass from Corning
- Evolution of Corning's Gorilla Glass
- Development of Corning Gorilla Glass
- A Snapshot
- Production Process of Gorilla Glass
- Gorilla Glass in Smartphones and Personal Computing Devices
- Select Products Using Gorilla Glass
- Dragontrail Glass from Asahi
- Xensation from Schott
- Dinorex from NEG
- Soda-lime Glass
- Comparing Gorilla Glass, Dragontrail Glass and Soda-Lime Glass
- A Glance at Major Attributes of Gorilla Glass, Dragontrail Glass and Soda-Lime Glass
- Major Physical Characteristics of Different Cover Glasses
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Rising Demand for Touchscreen Devices: Growth Prospects for Cover Glass Market
- Mobile Phones
- Using Strengthened Cover Glass for Enhanced Protection
- Rising Sales of Smartphones to Stimulate Cover Glass Market
- Increasing Screen Size of Mobile Devices Aids Market Growth
- An Opportunity for Cover Glass Market
- Stable Sales of High-End Models to Sustain Growth in Tablet Cover Glass
- Cover Glass for TVs: Limited Growth Opportunities for Adoption of Cover Glass
- Advanced Glass Technologies to Transform Consumer Appliances Market
- Corning Introduces New Technology to Make Devices Shatter & Scratch Proof
- Sapphire Display Cover Glass: A Technology Whose Time is Yet to Come
- Diamond-Adorned Smartphones: The Next Revolution in Cover Glass Technology
- Screen Damage & Replacement Sales Augur Well for Cover Glass Market
- 2.5D Display Glass Finds Increased Acceptance among Device Manufacturers
- Device Makers Begin to Adopt 3D Touch Cover Glass
- Advancements in Plastic to Pose Challenge for Display Cover Glass Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Glass
- What is It?
- Types of Glass
- Primary Glass Types and Applications
- Display Cover Glass: An Introduction
- Production Process of Cover Glasses
- Strengthening of Display Cover Glass
- Heat Tempered Glass
- Chemical Tempered Glass
5. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/ INTRODUCTIONS
- GPEL Launches Tempered Glass Protector for Samsung Galaxy Handsets
- 3M India Introduces Interactive 55-in Multi-touch Display Series
- Corning Introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5
- AGC Launches Cover Glass for Fingerprint Recognition Sensor in Smartphones
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Acer Selects Corning's Vibrant Corning® Gorilla® Glass for Chromebook 14
- Samsung Selects Corning Lotus NXT Glass for LTPS-OLED Line
- Obi Worldphone Selects Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 for Obi Worldphone SF1
- Samsung Chooses Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 for Galaxy ALPHA
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Corning Incorporated (US)
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Schott AG (Germany)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ck4924/cover_glass
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716