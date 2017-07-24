Discrete Diodes - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Central Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Hitachi, Infineon Technologies, IXYS Corporation & M/A-Com Technology Solutions are Key Players

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Discrete Diodes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Discrete Diodes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and End Use Industries: Product Segments - Small Signal Diode, Power Diode, and Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode; End Use Industries - Automotive, Communications, Computer and Computer Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, and Others. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Diodes Incorporated

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

IXYS Corporation

M/A-Com Technology Solutions



Central Semiconductor Corp. ( USA )

) Diodes Incorporated ( USA )

) Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. ( USA )

) Hitachi Ltd. ( Japan )

) IXYS Corporation ( USA )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Kyocera Corporation ( Japan )

) M/A-Com Technology Solutions ( USA )

) Microsemi Corporation ( USA )

) NXP Semiconductors ( The Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductor Corporation ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) ROHM Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Semikron International GmbH ( Germany )

) Semtech Corporation ( USA )

) Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toshiba America, Inc. ( USA )

) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( USA )

Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 73)



- The United States (37)

- Japan (14)

- Europe (11)

- Germany (5)

- The United Kingdom (2)

- Rest of Europe (4)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)



