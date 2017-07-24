Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Plug Power Enters Into Extended Agreement with Walmart

MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PLUG. The Company announced on July 21, 2017, that pursuant to a new collaborative agreement, the Company has further expanded its ongoing relationship with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., (NYSE: WMT). Plug Power is a well-known developer of a suite of ProGen fuel cell engine platforms to deliver clean, scalable power for on- and off-road applications. The Company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer through an omnichannel solution. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Details of the Agreement

Under terms of the agreement with Walmart, Plug Power will have access to project financing at a lower cost of capital and no restricted cash, making the Company's future distribution transactions with Walmart cash flow positive up front. Plug Power also plans to provide its GenKey hydrogen fueling station and fuel cell energy solutions to up to 30 additional Walmart sites in North America over the next three years. The value of the commitments is expected to be around $80 million, where the Company already holds ten sites under contract which are scheduled to be finished by the end of 2017.

The Incentive Scheme

As part of the agreement, the Company has offered Walmart warrants to acquire up to 55,286,696 of Plug Power's common shares, where the warrants for the first 5,819,652 shares rest upon the execution of the new program agreements at an exercise price of $2.1231 per share. Additional warrants, according to the Company, will be vested in installments tied to successive $50 million payment thresholds, up to a total of $600 million in the aggregate.

Plug Power views this announcement as an extended step under the partnership with Walmart. Walmart first collaborated with Plug Power initially in 2014, where the Company had deployed a new Walmart site every six weeks since 2014, resulting in a deployed fleet of 5,500 Plug Power fuel cells at 22 of Walmart's US distribution center at the end of 2016.

The Tech-Driven Company

According to an announcement on July 21, 2017, Walmart stated that it would soon roll out 100 Pickup Towers to Walmart across the United States. The Company did not release the locations of installation of the 16-foot tall Pickup Towers, also known as a high-tech vending machine. The machine allows customers to pick up online orders by scanning a bar code on their smartphone. The Pickup Tower was launched initially, at a store in Bentonville, Ark., where the Company is headquartered.

Plug Power Growth Prospects

According to Plug Power's Q1 FY17 results, reported on May 09, 2017, the Company reported that it has signed an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for multi-site GenKey deployments and technology revolution, representing about $70 million in revenue. The Company also shipped its first commercial ProGen engines for integration into electric vehicle range extenders associated with the FedEx program.

Plug Power also reported that 42 sites were under fuel delivery contract at the end of the three-month period on March 31, 2017, versus 25 sites under contract in the same period in FY16. The Company, in its Q1 FY17 results' announcement, confirmed its full-year FY17 guidance, including GAAP revenue of $130 million, GAAP gross margins within the range of 8% to 12%, and total cash used of $25 million-$35 million.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 21, 2017, Plug Power's stock surged 15.09%, ending the trading session at $2.44. A total volume of 31.76 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 6.37 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 15.09% in the last three months, 106.78% in the past six months, and 37.08% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 103.33% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $547.83 million.

On Friday, July 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $76.15, slightly rising 0.17% from its previous closing price of $76.02. A total volume of 7.15 million shares have exchanged hands. Wal-Mart Stores' stock price surged 1.61% in the last three months, 13.35% in the past six months, and 3.58% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 10.17%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.28 and has a dividend yield of 2.68%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $226.95 billion.

