MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) is pleased to provide an update as the Company continues to make significant corporate improvements by strengthening the board of directors and leadership group. Aurvista postponed its annual and special meeting of shareholders (see press release June 19, 2017) to ensure that the expanded and enhanced board and advisory committees would fit with the Company's current growth and transformation. The Company recently circulated its updated Management Information Circular and the new annual and special meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for August 15, 2017.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "We are focused on building the next big Canadian gold story. Establishing an independent and diverse board with experience discovering world class deposits and leading top tier companies, puts Aurvista in the best possible position to achieve success."

The new nominees for election as directors are as follows:

David W Broughton, was Executive Vice-President Exploration with Ivanplats Ltd (now Ivanhoe Mines) from January 2008 through October 2016, and was co-awarded PDAC's Thayer Lindsley and AME BC's Colin Spence awards for world-class discoveries at Kamoa, DRC and Flatreef, SA. Closer to home, David has worked extensively on exploration, development stage and mining projects throughout the Abitibi including in the Casa Berardi and Joutel areas, both very close to Douay, in the Timmins and Kirkland Lake camps, and at the Holloway and Kerr Addison mines. Upon retirement from Ivanhoe in October 2016 David became Senior Advisor, Exploration and Geology for Ivanhoe and also consults for a number of Canadian ventures. David holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. from the University of Waterloo and a Ph.D. from the Colorado School of Mines.

Jay Chmelauskas, has been a Corporate Development Consultant for the past year since the merger of Western Lithium and Lithium Americas. Jay served in a number of roles with Western Lithium USA Corporation including Director and President and CEO dating back to 2008. Mr. Chmelauskas was involved in technology development, permitting, engineering, financing, construction and commissioning of the company's projects. Prior to Western Lithium, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Jinshan Gold Mines Inc. from 2004 to 2008 where he led the development of China's largest producing gold mine, and led exploration efforts that have since resulted in the development of an additional operating gold mine in China. Jay graduated with a B.Sc. (Geological Engineering) and was a scholarship winner, at the University of British Columbia and earned his MBA at Queen's University.

Pierre B. Lebel, joined Imperial Metals Corporation in January 2003 and currently serves as Chairman. Mr. Lebel also serves as a Director of West Kirkland Mining Inc. the Business Council of British Columbia and is Chair of Lions Gate Hospital Foundation. Pierre graduated with a BA Laurentian University, an MBA McMaster University and a LLB University of Western Ontario and is a Member of the Law Society of British Columbia (retired). Pierre was recognized as Mining Person of the year 2012 by the Mining Association of British Columbia for his exceptional leadership in advancing and promoting the mining industry. He is a recipient of the E. A. Scholz Medal for outstanding contribution to mine development in British Columbia.

Akiko Levinson, has more than 20 years' experience in mining finance and end-to-end mineral investment. Since November 2015 Ms. Levinson has served as the President & CEO and Director of Irving Resources Inc., which holds unique gold projects in Japan. From June 2003 until November 2015, Ms. Levinson served as the President and a Director of Gold Canyon Resources Inc., a TSX-Venture listed mineral company with North American operations. Ms. Levinson has also served as a Director of Novo Resources Corp. since 2011, which holds gold projects in Australia.

Janine North, is an accredited professional corporate Director with extensive experience in the resource sector, mining, forest industry products and the agri-business. Ms. North's experience includes managing logging and trucking companies, managed crown land tenures across central and northwest BC and as a former director of the Association of Mineral Exploration of BC. Ms. North recently retired as the CEO of the Northern Development Initiative Trust, a $250 million regional development corporation in northern BC. Janine currently serves as a Director of Conifex Timber Inc.,BC Hydro and ViaSport. Janine graduated with a B.Sc. (Forestry and Agriculture) from the University of Alberta, Executive MBA, Simon Fraser University and Certified Director, Institute of Corporate Directors.

Maurice A. Tagami, has served as the Vice President, Mining Operations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. since July, 2012. He is a Metallurgical Engineer from the University of British Colombia with 35 years of experience. He is responsible for maintaining partnerships with 21 operating mines and 8 development projects from which Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has silver and/or gold streaming agreements. Prior to July 2012, Mr. Tagami was President & CEO and Director of Keegan Resources Inc.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, is proposed as the only member from the Company's management team to sit on the board of directors (click here to view Mr. Hornor's bio). Current directors standing for re-election include Chairman, Gerald McCarvill, Edmund King and Sean Charland (click here to view bios).

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "In addition to enhancing our board, Aurvista is establishing a Technical Advisory Committee that will include personnel covering all of the key disciplines required to bring the Douay Gold Project to the next level. We will be announcing the composition of the committee shortly."

Hornor added, "We are also pleased to welcome Joness Lang to the leadership group, who was recently appointed as the Company's new VP, Corporate Development. Joness has experience leading equity financings, overseeing marketing programs and sourcing and structuring new strategic partnerships. I expect Joness to be a major asset to the Company going forward."

Joness Lang: VP, Corporate Development

Mr. Lang is an experienced business development and capital markets professional with a decade of experience in the natural resource sector. Most recently, Joness played a pivotal role as VP, Corporate Development with Riverside Resources Inc. During his six plus years with Riverside's leadership group, he co-led multiple equity financings, generated and structured new joint-venture and strategic alliance partnerships and negotiated the acquisition of numerous gold and silver assets for the company's portfolio. Joness also has extensive experience overseeing investor outreach and marketing programs in the mineral exploration and mining sector. In addition to his professional experience, Joness earned numerous scholarship awards and graduated with honours from Royal Roads University and BCIT, where he received his BCom degree and Marketing Management Entrepreneurship diploma, respectively.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale 305 km2 Douay Gold Project is located along a 40km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts a multi-million ounce gold deposit that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade zones have never been mined, the Project is virtually royalty-free and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans to continue making new discoveries and building high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in particular the closing of the second tranche of the CFT Unit offering. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Aurvista Gold Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Aurvista Gold Corporation

Mr. Joness Lang

VP, Corporate Development

+1 416.682.2674

jlang@aurvistagold.com

www.aurvistagold.com



