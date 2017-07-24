The funds will be used to support the construction of 11 solar plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has approved a $660 million financing for the construction of 500 MW of solar power plants at the 1.8 GW Benban solar complex in Aswan, southern Egypt.

According to a statement from Egypt's State Information Service, the funds will be used to build 11 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW at the complex. These projects, the government said, will be built at a cost of $730 million, without providing additional details.

After two years of stalling, Egypt's FIT program seems now to have finally relaunched, as several projects are reaching financial close. In early June, the European Bank for Reconstruction ...

