SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 --3DX Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, provides the following update to shareholders.

The company was pleased to have a representative from Boeing Aerospace tour its facility earlier this month. The meeting was to discuss and review the capabilities of binder jet 3D additive metal printing. "We have been strong advocates in support of binder jet 3D additive metal printing for quite some time and it was great to have one someone from their organization tour our facility to get a better understanding of our capabilities and what 3DX has to offer," states Mr. Janssen. "We have manufactured various parts and tooling for Boeing over the past years and this meeting was a step towards developing a relationship with additive manufacturing. There will be continued dialogue between the parties on increasing potential opportunities as we move forward."

The company is expecting to have its filings current in the near term.

3DX encourages investors to visit our social media feeds at 3DX TWITTER and 3DX FACEBOOK to see posts of on-going operations and video clips of some of the exciting projects we are working on. Both social media feeds are available from the company's official website at http://www.3dxindustries.com

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Binder Jet

Binder Jetting is a powder bed process, where a binder is used to selectively 'print' the desired part shape by adhesively joining the metal particles. After the jetting process, the green part is sintered in a furnace to burn off the binder and then an infiltrant, typically bronze, is melted and drawn into the part to fill in the remaining spaces within the sintered metal powder skeleton to create a dense component. The resulting parts combine properties from both the metal powder.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Visit the 3DX Industries, Inc. web site at www.3dxindustries.com. Information included on the Company's website is not incorporated herein by reference or otherwise.

For additional information please contact:



3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale, WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com



