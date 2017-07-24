QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless" or the "Company") (CSE: NUR)(CSE: NUR.CN)(CNSX: NUR)(OTC: NRRWF) is pleased to announce that its GSM LiteRAN 2G solution was selected by Raeanna Group, a wholesale operator. Raeanna Group is now committed to the deployment of over 1000 sites in Nigeria over the next five years. This commitment is further to the May 25 press release whereby NuRAN had announced receiving an order for hundreds of sites from an undisclosed Tier One Operator in Africa worth over $4 Million.

The initial deployment of NuRAN's complete Radio Access Network was performed in February 2017 in five sites located in semi-urban and rural areas of Nigeria in the states of Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

"As an innovative technology company, Raeanna has in its vision to transform hamlets and villages within Nigeria and other African countries with a view to improving the standard of living within our rural communities. This is achieved through the deployment of low powered base transceiver station (BTS) sites in previously un-served and under-served communities.

The deployment of these BTS sites which provides data and voice services to the communities has provided Raeanna a unique platform for the implementation of e-centres in these communities. These e-centres provide e-banking, e-learning and e-clinic services among others.

Raeanna in conjunction with its Canadian strategic partners NuRAN Wireless and Clear Blue Technologies have committed to deploying over 1000 of BTS sites and e-centre solutions throughout Nigeria over the next five years." explained Tunji Alabi, Executive Director at Raeanna Group.

2G remains an important technology in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 2017 GSMA Mobile Economy report states that Sub-Saharan Africa is still dominated by 2G networks with approximately 61% of its subscribers. With two thirds of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa living in rural and remote communities and with total unique subscriber penetration at 44%, there's still a lot of work to do in connecting these communities.

"This deployment continues to demonstrate the strength of the NuRAN Wireless portfolio of products and its relevance and need for markets such as Nigeria. The importance of connecting these communities remains at the forefront of what we strive to achieve. The potential for the rest of the African continent remains enormous" states Bradley Shaw, Regional Manager Middle East and Africa for NuRAN Wireless.

The impact of connectivity and of the services it allows such as e-banking on the social and economic development of these communities is highly important and critical. Based on a Deloitte study of 74 countries realized for GSMA, a 10% increase in mobile penetration increases Total Factor Productivity in the long run by 4.2%.

"Light has shined and darkness has been given way in our dear community in Idheze, Isoko local government area of Delta State, Nigeria, by the worthy provision of network infrastructure triggered by Raeanna Nigeria limited and its partners. On behalf of Idheze community, I wish to say many thanks to the precursors of the network infrastructure- the entire management of Raeanna Group for a task well accomplished. Bravo and Gracias!!" claimed Chris Olakpe, Aig (Chief) of the Idheze community.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions. Its innovative GSM, LTE, and White Space radio access network (RAN) and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for mobile network operators and internet service providers.

The Corporation provides a variety of specialist systems for indoor coverage, rural and urban connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, and for emergency and crisis communications.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NuRAN Wireless to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include: the Company's quest to connect the next billion; that this strategic acquisition allows Nuran to offer a complete mobile and broadband solution and the ability to secure the Nuran solution as the leader in rural and remote mobile connectivity, that the acquisition reinforces NuRAN's strategic positioning towards new and small operators by offering an end-to-end mobile small-cell network solution with the lowest Total-Cost-of-Ownership (TCO) on the market and that the acquisition will allow NuRAN the opportunity to bring cellular coverage to emerging market where the return on investment (ROI) was previously simply too low. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the ability of NurRAN Wireless to obtain necessary financing; general economic conditions in Canada and globally; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees and key management personnel; possibility that government policies or laws may change; possible disruptive effects of organizational or personnel changes; technological change, new products and standards; risks related to acquisitions and international expansion; reliance on large customers; reliance on a limited number of suppliers; risks related to the Company's competition; failure to integrate the technology and assets acquired from the Vendors and the Company's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems and other risk factors described in the Company's reports filed on SEDAR), including its financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2015, and those referred to under the heading "Risk Factors". These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NuRAN Wireless' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

For further Information about

NuRAN Wireless or Nutaq Innovations

www.nuranwireless.com

www.nutaq.com



Martin Bedard and Patrice Rainville

Co-Presidents and Co-CEOs

(418) 914-7484

Toll Free: 1-855-914-7484

(418) 914-9477 (FAX)

info@nuranwireless.com

info@nutaq.com



