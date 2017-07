John Wood Group PLC (the "Company")

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes that Mary Shafer-Malicki, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent director of QEP Resources, Inc with effect from 24 July 2017.

