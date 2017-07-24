NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that its 25% owned joint venture has completed a $500 million refinancing of 330 Madison Avenue, an 845,000 square foot Manhattan office building. The seven-year interest only loan matures in August 2024 and has a fixed rate of 3.475%.

Vornado's share of the net proceeds, after repayment of the existing LIBOR plus 1.30% $150 million loan and closing costs, was approximately $85 million.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

