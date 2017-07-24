Global Mobile Social Networking Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Leading Monthly Users are WhatsApp, WeChat, Instagram, QZONE, Tumblr, Twitter, Skype, SnapChat, Viber, Line, Pinterest

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Mobile Social Networking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Social Networking in terms of Number of Users. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Facebook, Inc. (USA)
- WhatsApp Inc. (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- YouTube, LLC (USA)
- LINE Corporation (Japan)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- LinkedIn Corporation (USA)
- Pinterest (USA)
- Reddit, Inc. (USA)
- Snap, Inc. (USA)
- Tencent Holdings Limited (China)
- Tumblr, Inc. (USA)
- Twitter, Inc. (USA)
- Viber Media S.Ã r.l (Cyprus)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Social Connectedness'
Facts and Figures in a Nutshell
Factors Catalyzing Social Networking to Go Mobile'
Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet
Superior Hardware and Processor
Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles
Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the Mobile Social Networking Market
Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Social Networking Prospects
Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth
4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices' Role in Market Growth
Soaring Mobile Device User Base Reflect High-Potential Opportunities
Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market Expansion
Mobile Social Networking Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns
Current and Future Analysis
Emerging Markets
Hotspots for Growth
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Mobile Social Networking: A Market Characterized by Large Number of Vendors
Facebook Dominates the Mobile Social Network Arena
Facebook Messenger
Flickr
Google+
Hike Messenger
Instagram
LinkedIn
Line
Periscope
Pinterest
Reddit
Skype
Snapchat
Tinder
Telegram
Tumblr
Twitter
Viber
Vine
WeChat
WhatsApp
YouTube
3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Social Media Communication Inching towards Becoming More Visual-Centric
Social Media Companies Embrace Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
First Global VR Social Network Enables Meeting Friends in Virtual Reality
Live Streaming Goes on Mainstream Facebook Live
Social Media Networks Evolve into New Marketplace
Mobile Social Networking
An Effective Forum for Business Promotion
Social Media Altering the Dynamics of Communication in the Corporate World
Expanding Social Media User Base Brings in a Sea Change in Marketing Landscape
Widening Gap in Social Media Skills at Work
Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Mobile Social Networking Landscape
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns
Not-for-Profit Healthcare Systems Rely on Social Networking to Educate People
Newbies Fast Gaining Popularity
Chat bots Turning on a New Leaf
Mobile Social Networks
A Lucrative Monetization Opportunity for Operators
Analyzing Benefits and Risks Associated with Social Networking Provision for Operators
Benefits
Risks
Key Trends Driving Adoption of Social Media
Live Streaming
Growth of Video
Popularity of Stories
Easier Ways to Express Emotions
Improvements in Social Media Customer Service
Manufacturers Make Phones with Integrated Social Networking Buttons
Social Media Censorship Impedes Market Growth
Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter
Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage
Women Glued to Mobile Social Networking
Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards
4. MOBILE SOCIAL NETWORKING: A REVIEW
Social Networking
A New Means to Stay Connected
Emergence of Social Networking
A Historic Perspective
Mobile Social Networking Models
Types of Mobile Social Networks by Service Type
Messaging
Sharing Media
Local Discoverability
Social Gaming
Music
Others
Technological Developments and Social Media Transformation
5. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
Twitter Unveils Periscope Producer API
Facebook Adds Live Location Feature on Facebook Messenger
Open Garden Releases MeshKit Platform
YouTube Introduces YouTube Community Tab on YouTube channel
Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Streams through Periscope
WhatsApp Rolls Out Video Calling Feature
Mobli Unveils Galaxia Social Network
Open Garden to Launch FireChat in Indonesia
Wecapser Introduces Wecapser 1.0 Mobile Social Networking App for iOS Devices
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Microsoft to Close Socl Community
Microsoft Acquires LinkedIn
Momentous Entertainment Group to Takeover Poolworks Germany
Open Garden and MMDA Partner for Metro Manila Shake Drill
Twitter to Cease Vine Mobile App
Freshdesk Acquires Frilp Social Recommendation App
Twitter Snaps Up Niche
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
