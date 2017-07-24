Global Breast Imaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - 3D Ultrasonic Holography is Anticipated to Gain Widespread Acceptance

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Breast Imaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Breast Imaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $302.51 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are technological innovations in breast cancer detection, emergence of microwave tomography imaging (MTI),3d ultrasonic holography is anticipated to gain widespread acceptance and tomosynthesis and dense breasts are driving the use of ancillary imaging modalities.
Based on technology, the market is categorized into molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (mbi/bsgi), non-ionizing technology, ionizing technology and ductography. Non-Ionizing Technology is further segmented into automated whole-breast ultrasound, breast mri, breast thermography, breast ultrasound and optical imaging. Ionizing Technology is sub divided into 3D Breast tomosynthesis, analog mammography, cone beam computed tomography, electrical impedance tomography, full-field digital mammography, positron emission mammography and positron emission tomography & computed tomography.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Current Trends:
- Technological Innovations in Breast Cancer Detection
- Emergence of Microwave Tomography Imaging (MTI)
- 3D Ultrasonic holography is anticipated to gain widespread acceptance
- Tomosynthesis and dense breasts are driving the use of ancillary imaging modalities
Companies Mentioned
- Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc
- Barco
- Dilon Diagnostics
- Gamma Medica, Inc
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic Inc
- Philips Healthcare
- Seimens Healthcare
- SonoCine Inc
- Thor Labs
- Toshiba Medical
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Breast Imaging Market, By Technology
5 Breast Imaging Market, By End User
6 Breast Imaging Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bggp7n/global_breast
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716