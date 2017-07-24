Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-24 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 24th July 2017, the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Teede AS - the subsidiary of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group - decided to extend the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Jüri Läll from 31 July 2017 till 30 January 2020. The Management Board of Tallinna Teede AS will continue in a former two-member panel: Mr. Jüri Läll (The Chairman) and Mr. Jüri Helila.



Tallinna Teede AS performs project management and provides workforce for all road maintenance countrywide, builds road structures and the associated infrastructure, performs maintenance repair, road surface dressing and provides road maintenance services. The company also produces different mixtures in its own asphalt plant. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti holds a 100% interest in Tallinna Teede AS.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical, road and residential construction.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.