The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 July 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1338.12 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1322.57 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1355.14 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1339.59 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

