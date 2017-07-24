H&K AG: 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes Refinancing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung H&K AG: 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes Refinancing 24.07.2017 / 16:04 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

H&K AG (ISIN: DE000A11Q133 / WKN: A11Q13) announces as per art. 17 MAR that the company approved to refinance Heckler & Koch GmbH's 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 with funds from a private financing transaction. Part of the refinancing transaction will also be the company's new equity funds of EUR50 million, as published July 6, 2017. The refinancing will result in a financial debt level of EUR170 million. Today the contracts for the new debt instruments were signed and Heckler & Koch GmbH informed the trustee for the 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 about the proposed redemption of all of the outstanding EUR220.3 million of these notes at a redemption price of 100.00% of the principal amount together with the associated accrued interest of EUR5.8 million on August 24, 2017.

24.07.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Deutschland Telefon: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133 WKN: A11Q13 Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Paris

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

595147 24.07.2017 CET/CEST

ISIN DE000A11Q133

AXC0167 2017-07-24/16:05