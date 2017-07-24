TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Alabama Graphite Corp. ("AGC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CSPG)(OTCQB: CSPGF)(FRANKFURT: 1AG) is pleased to announce receipt of the necessary National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System ("NPDES") Construction Storm Water General Permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ("ADEM") for the potential discharges associated with the exploration activities necessary to complete the pending Feasibility Study for AGC's 100%-owned Coosa Graphite Project, located in Coosa County, Alabama, USA - the only natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - to be commenced by independent engineering firms AGP Mining Consultants Inc. ("AGP") and Thompson Engineering, in conjunction with the Company's geology team. Please refer AGC's July 12, 2017 announcement entitled, 'Alabama Graphite Corp. Awards Coosa Graphite Project Feasibility Study to AGP Mining; Contracts Thompson Engineering for Environmental and Mine Permitting'.

The Clean Water Act ("CWA") and Federal regulations require construction site operators to obtain NPDES permit coverage for regulated land disturbances and associated discharges of storm water runoff to State waters. AGP has determined that if a small, infill trenching program within the Indicated Resource area can confirm the presence of graphite mineralization, in particular higher-grade bands within the larger deposit, as predicted by the current resource model, a significant portion of the Indicated Resource can be upgraded to a Measured Reserve, as is required for Feasibility (please refer to AGC's November 18, 2015 announcement entitled, 'Alabama Graphite Corp. Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for Coosa Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA').

Per the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), "Based on the favorable exploration results to date, the Coosa Project is of sufficient merit to warrant further exploration and mineral resource definition. In order to better define the high-grade trends identified in the resource area, a surface trenching program consisting of 15,000 ft. of trenching and sampling is recommended to help define and demonstrate grade continuity between existing drill holes and trenches in the oxide and transitional zones of the defined graphite resource. The data collected will be utilized to update the geologic model and further increase the confidence in the graphite resource. The program is estimated to cost USD$230,000". Please refer to AGC's November 30, 2015 announcement entitled, 'Alabama Graphite Corp. Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Coosa Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA; Files Completed PEA NI 43-101 Technical Report'.

Note: A PEA technical report is preliminary in nature. A PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Inferred Mineral Resources represent material that is considered too speculative to be included in economic evaluations. Additional trenching and/or drilling will be required to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the Mineral Resource will be converted into a Mineral Reserve.

Given AGC's mining plan to focus on the abundant near-surface, soft, oxidized graphitic schist at the Coosa Graphite Project, trenching is not only a cost-effective solution (as opposed to conventional diamond drilling), but is the preferred exploration method to allow better opportunities for sampling, mapping, structural measurements, and geologic interpretation.

Figure 1: AGC's previous trenching work at the Coosa Graphite Project

Figures 1a and 1b represent trenching work previously completed by AGC at the Coosa Graphite Project. The images demonstrate what the forthcoming trenching program will entail.

To view Figures 1a and 1b please click on the following link: http://file.marketwire.com/release/CSPG0724.pdf

AGC President and Chief Executive Donald Baxter commented, "We are very pleased to be in receipt of the necessary ADEM permit in order for AGC to advance with the forthcoming Feasibility Study for the Coosa Graphite Project. Further, based on recent estimates, we believe AGC will be able to complete the already cost-effective required infill trenching program for significantly less than the original PEA budget estimate."

Readers are cautioned that AGC is not yet in production and there is no guarantee that the Company will advance to full-scale production. If, following the completion of a Feasibility Study - which has not yet been commenced - AGC is able to advance the Coosa Graphite Project into production, the resulting graphite products would be sourced from within the contiguous United States and, as such, the Company may have a potential competitive advantage over other producers of value-added graphite materials sourced from other countries, regardless of whether said materials were processed and/or manufactured in the United States of America.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ALABAMA GRAPHITE CORP.

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng., President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jesse R. Edmondson, P.G., a registered Professional Geologist in the State of Alabama and Project Geologist of Alabama Graphite Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("N.I. 43-101") guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

ABOUT ALABAMA GRAPHITE CORP.

Alabama Graphite Corp. is a Canadian-based flake graphite exploration and development company as well as an aspiring battery materials production and technology company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Company Inc. (a company registered in the state of Alabama). With an advancing flake graphite project in the United States of America, Alabama Graphite Corp intends to become a reliable, long-term U.S. supplier of specialty high-purity graphite products. A highly experienced team leads the Company with more than 100 years of combined graphite mining, graphite processing, specialty graphite products and applications, and graphite sales experience. Alabama Graphite Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its flagship Coosa Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, and its Bama Mine Project in Chilton County, Alabama as well the research and development of its proprietary manufacturing and technological processing process of battery materials.

Alabama Graphite Corp. holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights for these two U.S.-based graphite projects, which are both located on private land. The two projects encompass more than 43,000 acres and are located in a geopolitically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with significant historical production of crystalline flake graphite in the flake graphite belt of central Alabama, also known as the Alabama Graphite Belt (source: U.S. Bureau of Mines). A significant portion of the Alabama deposits are characterized by graphite-bearing material that is oxidized and has been weathered into extremely soft rock. Both projects have infrastructure in place, are within close proximity to major highways, rail, power and water, and are approximately three hours (by truck or train) to the Port of Mobile, the Alabama Port Authority's deep-seawater port and the ninth largest port by tonnage in the United States (source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/USACE). The state of Alabama's hospitable climate allows for year-round mining operations and the world's largest marble quarry (which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Sylacauga, Alabama), is located within a 30-minute drive of the Coosa Graphite Project.

On November 30, 2015, Alabama Graphite Corp. announced the results of PEA for the Coosa Graphite Project, indicating a potentially low-cost project with potential positive economics. Please refer to the Company's technical report titled "Alabama Graphite Corp. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coosa graphite Project, Alabama, USA" dated November 27, 2015, prepared by independent engineering firms AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Metal Mining Consultants Inc., and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note: a preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

(i) Inferred Mineral Resources represent material that is considered too speculative to be included in economic evaluations. Additional trenching and/or drilling will be required to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the Mineral Resource will be converted into a Mineral Reserve.

Alabama Graphite Corp. is a proud member of the National Association of Advanced Technology Batteries International ("NAATBatt International"), a U.S.-based, not-for-profit trade association commercializing advanced electrochemical energy-storage technology for emerging, high-tech applications.

For further information and updates on the Company or to sign up for Alabama Graphite Corp. News, please visit www.alabamagraphite.com or follow, like and subscribe to us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

AGC's COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

AGC's graphite is purified via the Company's propriety, low-temperature thermal purification process. AGC's environmentally responsible and sustainable graphite purification process does not utilize caustic chemicals or harsh acids that are commonly regarded as dangerous and environmentally harmful (e.g. hydrofluoric acid, as is commonly used in Chinese graphite production hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, nitric acids, or alkali roasting, caustic-soda roasting, etc.), nor does the process require copious amounts of clean water or costly, energy-intensive high-temperature thermal upgrading. Please refer to the Company's February 17, 2017 announcement, 'Alabama Graphite Corp. Achieves 99.99997% Graphite Purity via Proprietary, Environmentally Responsible and Sustainable Purification Process; Exceeds Nuclear Graphite Purity Requirements.'

For more information about AGC's specialty, secondary processing to produce its CSPG please refer to the June 2016 comprehensive independent report, 'Alabama Graphite's Coated Spherical Purified Graphite for the Lithium-ion Battery Industry,' written, researched and prepared by Dr. Gareth P. Hatch, CEng, FIMMM, FIET, prior to his joining the AGC Board of Directors. Dr. Hatch is also President of Innovation Metals Corp., Founding Principal of Technology Metals Research, LLC, and Independent Director of the Company.

