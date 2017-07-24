Global Self-Driving Cars and Light Trucks Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2017-2023: Apple, IBM, and Google are Sure to be Among the Significant Software Vendors

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Self-Driving Cars and Light Trucks: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 - 2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Self-driving car and light truck commercial market shipments forecasts indicate that markets beginning to develop in 2016 will rise to $3.6 trillion by 2023.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as self-driving cars and light trucks permit users to implement automated driving. Fleet vehicles from Uber, Google and similar users are likely to be the early adopter groups. Tesla, Mercedes, and Audi are among the vendors with a leadership position in the personal luxury vehicle self-driving car markets,

Every car maker seeks to participate in this self-driving personal vehicle market. The ability to do so depends on implementing next generation technology that is very expensive to get working. Vendors ae seeking to work together to set standards and develop shared modules that provide basic functionality. Cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence software, and LiDAR are among the modules being developed.

Autonomous vehicle technology has the potential to institute major change in personal mobility. Autonomous cars are the next generation of manual cars, poised to provide thrust for a large replacement market. Autonomous vehicles are the base for building a personal car services, particularly in large cities. Carmakers and Silicon Valley companies bring different skills to the task of building a self-driving car. Together they are finding common ground to transform the personal vehicle industry. One thing they are unlikely to transform is performance.



Apple, IBM, and Google are sure to be among the significant software vendors for all the self-driving car and light truck market participants. IBM has a huge head start with its excellent middleware branded integrated solutions that are hardened and reliable. Google has mindshare and early market success with its early market trials.



Key Topics Covered:



1. SELF-DRIVING CARS AND TRUCKS MARKET DEFINITION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Autonomous Cars Provide More Efficient Traffic Infrastructure And Greater Safety

1.2 Advanced Technology

1.3 Legal Hurdles Remain

1.4 Urban Move to Mega Cities

1.5 Self-driving Car Enabling Technologies



2. SELF-DRIVING PERSONAL VEHICLES MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Driving Forces

2.2 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Shares

2.3 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Forecasts

2.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

2.5 Self-Driving Shared Ride Services

2.6 Self-Driving Commercial Trucks and Vehicles

2.7 IoT Networked Autonomous Car Endpoints

2.8 Automotive Industry

2.9 Autonomous Vehicle Software

2.10 Agricultural Self Driving Tractor Robot Market Forecasts

2.11 Self-driving Car and Truck Challenges

2.12 Self-Driving Car and Truck Prices

2.13 Self-Driving Car and Truck Regional Market Segments



3. SELF-DRIVING CARS AND TRUCKS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

3.1 Tesla

3.2 Google Spins off Self Driving Car to Alphabet Waymo

3.3 Uber

3.4 Apple

3.5 Amazon

3.6 Toyota

3.7 Volkswagon / Audi / Porsche

3.8 SAP Self-Driving IoT Focus

3.9 Siemens Train Automation

3.10 Harman IoT Platform Supports Intelligent Navigation

3.11 Softbank

3.12 Intel Depth Sensor

3.13 Intel / Mobileye

3.14 IBM / Ford

3.15 Ford Self Driving Car

3.16 Daimler / Mercedes

3.17 Bosch and Daimler / Mercedes-Benz

3.18 Nissan

3.19 GM / Cadillac

3.20 Volvo

3.21 BMW

3.22 Subaru Adaptive Cruise Control

3.23 Honda

3.24 Hyundai Genesis Smart Cruise Control

3.25 Tata Motors Limited / Jaguar Adaptive Cruise Control

3.26 Chrysler 300 SRT8

3.27 Kongsberg CORTEX

3.28 Kairos Autonami Pronto4 Retrofitting System for Existing Vehicles or Vessels

3.29 Lockheed Martin SMSS

3.30 General Dynamics Self-Driving Systems

3.31 Vision Robotics Automated Tractors

3.32 Nogchui Autonomous Tractor

3.33 Microsoft Agricultural Robot Software

3.34 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IoT Data Monetization

3.35 Autonomous Tractor Corp. (ATC)

3.36 Robotic Tractors

3.37 John Deere

3.38 Harvest Automation

3.39 Texas Instruments Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)



4. SELF-DRIVING CARS AND LIGHT TRUCKS TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Safety

4.2 IoT Standards Ecosystem Growth

4.3 Self-driving Car Test Facility in UK

4.4 MIT Demonstrates Swarm Of Modular Self-Driving Cars That Self-Assemble Into Larger Shapes592

4.5 Self-Driving Car Fish-Inspired Technology

4.6 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

4.7 Advanced Self-Driving Technology: Navigation, Mobility, And Manipulation

4.8 User-Friendly Interfaces

4.9 Field Based Self-Driving Iterative Development

4.10 Intel Military Self-Driving Cultivating Collaborations

4.11 Hitachi Configuration Of Self-Driving Using The SuperH Family

4.12 Network Of Self-Driving And Sensors

4.13 Self-Driving Technology Functions

4.14 Carbon Nanotube Radio

4.15 Military Self-Driving Funded Programs

4.16 Self-Driving Technology Solutions

4.17 Intel Integrated Circuit Evidence-Based Innovation

4.18 Schneider Electric Smart City Carson City Initiative



5. SELF-DRIVING CARS AND TRUCKS COMPANY DESCRIPTIONS

5.1 Alphabet, Waymo: Google

5.2 Alps Electric

5.3 Amazon

5.4 Argo AI

5.5 Apple

5.6 Autoliv

5.7 BAE Systems

5.8 BMW

5.8 Bosch Group

5.9 CNH Industrial

5.10 Daimler AG/Mercedes-Benz

5.11 Delphi Automotive

5.12 Eaton

5.13 ECA Self-Driving

5.14 Elbit Systems

5.15 Evatran Group

5.16 Fiat Chrysler

5.17 Ford

5.18 G-NIUS

5.19 General Dynamics

5.20 General Motors

5.21 Honda

5.22 Health Slam - IoT Slam

5.23 Huawei

5.24 Hyundai

5.25 IBM Corporation

5.26 Infineon Technologies AG

5.27 Intel Corporation

5.28 International Truck

5.29 John Deere

5.30 Kairos Autonami

5.31 Knorr-Bremse Group

5.32 Kongsberg

5.33 Lockheed Martin

5.34 Logitech

5.35 Mesa Self-Driving

5.36 Microsoft

5.37 Mitsubishi

5.38 Mobileye

5.39 Nissan

5.40 Northrop Grumman

5.41 NVIDIA

5.42 oneM2M

5.43 PACCAR

5.44 Peloton Technology

5.45 Qualcomm

5.46 Robosoft

5.47 Samsung

5.48 SAP

5.49 SEAT

5.50 Softbank

5.51 Subaru

5.52 Symantec

5.53 Tata Motors Limited / Jaguar / Land Rover

5.54 Tesla

5.55 Thales Group

5.56 Toyota / Lexus

5.57 Uber

5.58 Valeo

5.59 Vecna Technologies

5.60 Versa Capital Management

5.61 Volkswagen

5.62 Volvo

5.63 Visteon

5.64 WiTricity

5.65 Zebra

5.66 ZF

5.67 ZTE

5.68 Self-Driving Vehicle Companies



6. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



