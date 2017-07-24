sprite-preloader
24.07.2017 | 17:21
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

MAT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Mattel, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 28, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel") (NASDAQ: MAT) securities between October 20, 2016 and April 20, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/mattel-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior to and during the Class Period, Mattel's retail customers were loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Mattel product and, as a consequence, (2) Mattel was exposed to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions (in the form of sales adjustments, discounts and promotions) to remove such excess inventory, and (3) Mattel also faced a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods.

If you suffered a loss in Mattel you have until August 28, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/mattel-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE