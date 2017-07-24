PayPal Is Best of Breed with Digital PaymentsThe global payment segment has been rapidly expanding over the past few decades, driven by the superlative growth in e-commerce worldwide. The demand for digital payment solutions for companies and consumers will only expand. The best of breed in the digital transaction space is PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), which I'm pretty confident many of you have used to transact funds.PayPal was the first to firmly establish a foothold in the digital payment space and in the process has grown its global user base to around 203 million active accounts in over 200 markets and 100 currencies.PYPL stock has outperformed.

