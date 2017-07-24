West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (TSXV: RMO) (FSE: EK7N) (the "Company" or "Rainy Mountain") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to proceed with a flow through non-brokered private placement to raise up to $250,000 by the issuance of 2,500,000 flow through common shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.10 per FT Share.

With respect to this private placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in the amount of 10% (payable in cash or non-flow through shares), based on the sale of the FT Shares purchased by subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this private placement for furthering exploration on its Brunswick gold exploration property.

For further information, contact Mr. Clive Shallow, Shareholder Communications, at 604-922-2030, or visit the Company's website at www.rmroyalty.com.

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP.

"Douglas L. Mason"

________________________________

Douglas L. Mason, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address such matters, including the finder's fees that may be paid by the Company and the intended use of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond he reasonable control of the Company. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.