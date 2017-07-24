Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Cherkizovo Group: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 24-Jul-2017 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person MB CAPITAL EUROPE LTD 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status MB CAPITAL EUROPE LTD is closely associated with Evgeny Mikhailov and Sergey Mikhailov (Members of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial notification/amendment Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of PJSC Cherkizovo entity Group Legal Entity Identifier code In accordance with ISO 1744 LEI code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Financial Price Volume Aggregat Transaction ed Price 1 19-07-2017 GDRs Sale $14.60 1,871,339 $27,321, 586.83 Description of the Global Depositary Receipts financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code US1641452032 Nature of the transaction Sale Currency USD - United States Dollar Price(s) and Volume (s) Price Volume Total $14.60 1,871 $27,321,586.83 ,339 Aggregated Information Price Volume Total $14.60 1,871 $27,321,586.83 ,339 Date of Transaction 19-07-2017 Place of Transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - MTF 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Legal person GRUPO CORPORATIVO FUERTES, S.L. 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status GRUPO CORPORATIVO FUERTES, S.L. is closely associated with Rafael Fuertes Quintanilla (Member of BoD PJSC Cherkizovo Group) Initial Initial notification/amendment Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of entity PJSC Cherkizovo Group 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted - Date Description Aggregated Aggregated Total of Financial Price Volume Aggregat Transaction ed Price 1 19-07-2017 GDRs Sale $14.60 1,902,957 $27,783, 172.20 Description of the Global Depositary Receipts financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code US1641452032 Nature of the transaction PURCHASE Currency USD - United States Dollar Price(s) and Volume (s) Price Volume Total $14.60 1,902, $27,783,172.20 957 Aggregated Information Price Volume Total $14.60 1,902, $27,783,172.20 957 Date of Transaction 19-07-2017 Place of Transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - MTF For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Cherkizovo Group Dmitry Mironov Head of Investor Relations +7 (495) 660 24 40 ext. 15962 d.mironov@cherkizovo.com About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in each of the Russian poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat and meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has delivered long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue was RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares and GDRs are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). 