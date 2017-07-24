Global Cloud Computing Services, Platforms, Infrastructure and Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market Outlook 2017-2022: Forecasts by Service, Cloud Type, Industry Vertical, and Carrier Cloud

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cloud Computing Services, Platforms, Infrastructure and Everything as a Service (XaaS): Market Outlook 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates the global cloud computing marketplace including centralized and distributed services, platforms, and infrastructure. The report also analyzes the market for cloud computing as a service across major industry verticals as well as carrier cloud services and market opportunities for cloud support of IoT networks and associated apps and services. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned from 2017 - 2022.

Cloud Computing technology and the as a service business model is transforming Services, Platforms, and Infrastructure (SPI) for the entire ICT ecosystem (data centers, storage providers, CDN providers, broadband service providers, etc.) as well as enterprise across virtually every industry vertical. Cloud Computing is also a game-changer for virtually any application. With the Everything as a Service (XaaS) model, leading apps such as Business Process, Communications, and Commerce/Payments may all be offered in a manner in which risk and CapEx are minimized while OpEx is logically scaled to business outcomes.

Distributed Cloud Computing is becoming increasingly important in both fixed and wireless networks. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in particular is anticipated to become a critically important aspect of Communication Service Provider (CSP) operations. For example, CSPs will enjoy reduced operational costs by leveraging MEC for more efficient Heterogeneous Networks (HetNet) such as fully scalable small cell systems, which will be especially important as they roll-out 5G. Carriers are also eager to offer improved network support for the Internet of Things (IoT) that will be available coincident with the evolution of LTE and 5G networks.

Enterprise Cloud deployments all have in common Quality of Service Management, Analytics, and Reduced Costs for Managed Cloud Services. Specific new/improved apps include Telepresence, Virtual Private Networks, Intelligent Buildings, and more.

Report Benefits:

- Identify future Cloud applications

- Understand distributed Cloud technologies

- Identify opportunities for IoT Cloud services

- Identify market opportunities for Carrier Cloud services

- Understand the Cloud ecosystem, important players, and issues

- Recognize opportunities for carriers to leverage Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

- Gain a perspective about how/why carriers dominate IoT thanks to LTE, 5G, and MEC

- Forecasts by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), Cloud Type (Public and Private), Industry Vertical, and Carrier Cloud

Target Audience:

- Cloud SPI companies

- Telecom service providers

- API management companies

- SDN and virtualization vendors

- IT, data center, and CDN companies

- Fixed and wireless infrastructure providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Study Scope

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Key Companies Report

2.5 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook

3 Cloud Computing Technology and Markets

3.1 Business Value Proposition

3.2 Cloud Computing Ecosystem

3.3 Telecom in Cloud Computing

3.4 Cloud Computing Market Segmentation

3.5 Cloud Computing Market Growth Drivers

4 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook

4.1 Global Cloud Computing Revenue 2017 - 2022

4.2 Revenue by Cloud Computing Deployment Type

4.3 Global Cloud Revenue by Software, Platform, and Infrastructure

4.3.1 Global Cloud Computing IaaS Revenue by Sub-segment 2017 - 2022

4.3.2 Global Cloud Computing SaaS Revenue by Sub-segment 2017 - 2022

4.3.3 Global Cloud Computing PaaS Revenue by Sub-segment 2017 - 2022

4.4 Global Cloud Services Revenue 2017 - 2022

4.4.1 Cloud Based Business Process as a Service

4.4.2 Cloud Data Migration Services

4.4.3 Cloud Based Advertising

4.4.4 Cloud Based Payments

4.4.5 Cloud Based Data as a Service

4.4.6 Cloud Based Communication as a Service

4.5 Regional Cloud Computing Market Outlook

4.5.1 North American Cloud Computing Market

4.5.2 Western European Cloud Computing Market

4.5.3 China Cloud Computing Market

4.6 Global Cloud Computing Revenue by Industry Vertical 2017 - 2022

4.6.1 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Government Sector 2017 - 2022

4.6.2 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Financial Sector 2017 - 2022

4.6.3 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Healthcare 2017 - 2022

4.6.4 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Retail Sector 2017 - 2022

4.6.5 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Manufacturing 2017 - 2022

4.6.6 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Automobile Sector 2017 - 2022

4.6.7 Global Cloud Computing Revenue in Agriculture 2017 - 2022

5 Cloud Services in IoT

5.1 IoT Overview

5.1.1 IoT will Drive Massive Data Storage and Processing Needs

5.1.2 Processing Cloud IoT Data

5.1.3 Dealing with Centralized Storage and Decentralized Processing

5.1.4 Data Security and Personal Information Privacy are the Biggest Hurdles

5.1.5 Enhanced Tools needed for Machine Generated Data in IoT

5.1.6 Cloud Data Management for IoT Devices

5.2 Leading Vendors in IoT Cloud Computing

5.3 Cloud Computing in IoT Market Outlook

6 Carrier Cloud Services

6.1 Overview

6.2 Carrier Clouds

6.3 Mobile Edge Computing

6.3.1 MEC Benefits to Carriers

6.3.2 Commercialization of MEC

6.4 Carrier Cloud Market Outlook

6.4.1 Global Carrier Cloud Revenue 2017 - 2022

6.4.2 Carrier Cloud Revenue by Region 2017 - 2022

6.4.3 Global Carrier Cloud Revenue by Industry Vertical 2017 - 2022

6.4.4 Global Carrier Cloud Revenue by Services and Solutions 2017 - 2022

6.4.5 Carrier Distributed Computing Market

6.4.6 Global MEC Enabled Application Revenue 2017 - 2022

7 Important Cloud Computing Industry Developments

7.1 Recent Cloud Computing Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2 Recent Cloud Computing Investments

8 Appendix: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing

8.1 Cloud Computing Deployment Model Categories

8.2 Cloud Technologies and Architecture

8.3 Cloud Computing and Virtualization

8.4 Moving Beyond Cloud Computing

8.5 Rise of the Cloud-Based Networked Enterprise

8.6 General Cloud Service Enablers

8.6.1 Wireless Broadband Connectivity

8.6.2 Security Solutions

8.6.3 Presence and Location

8.7 Personal Cloud Service Enablers

8.7.1 Identity Management

8.7.2 Preference Management

8.8 Cloud Computing Services

8.8.1 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

8.8.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

8.8.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)

8.8.3.1 Differences between IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS

8.9 Emerging Models: XaaS (Everything as a Service)

8.9.1 Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

8.9.2 Communication as a Service (CaaS)

8.9.3 Monitoring as a Service (MaaS)

8.9.4 Network-as-a-service (NaaS)

8.9.5 Storage as a Service (SaaS)

8.10 APIs and Database

8.11 The Need for Federated Database Model

8.12 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in the Cloud

8.13 Supply Chain Management in the Cloud

8.14 Emerging Cloud Based Applications

8.14.1 B2B Applications

8.14.2 B2C Applications

8.14.3 Entertainment in the Cloud: TV, Video, Gaming and More

8.15 Cloud Myths and Realities

9 Appendix: MEC Technology and Solutions

9.1 MEC Characteristics

9.1.1 Processing at the Edge

9.1.2 Low Latency Network

9.1.3 Context Based Service

9.1.4 Location Service and Analytics

9.2 Benefits of MEC

9.2.1 MEC Business Benefits

9.2.2 Technical Benefits

9.2.3 Communication Service Provider Specific Benefits

9.3 MEC Architecture and Platforms

9.3.1 MEC Platform Architecture and Building Blocks

9.3.1.1 MEC Infrastructure

9.3.1.2 MEC Application Platform

9.3.1.3 MEC Management Framework

9.3.2 MEC Value Chain for Edge Cloud

9.4 MEC Technology and Building Blocks

9.4.1 Radio Network Information Service

9.4.2 Traffic Offload Function

9.4.3 Interface

9.4.4 Configuration Management

9.4.5 Application Lifecycle Management

9.4.6 Hardware Virtualization and Infrastructure Management System

9.4.7 Core Network Elements

