Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (OTC Pink: WMRSF) (FSE: TQ08W1) ("Westminster" or the "Company") announces that the Company is granting a total of 100,000 new stock options to consultants of the Company. The options granted are for a period of three years, expiring on July 23, 2020, and exercisable at a price of $0.28.

About Westminster:

Managed by an experienced team, Westminster is focused on exploring and developing prospects on a land package of approximately 17,854 hectares of continuous mineral concessions in Sonora, Mexico. The Company's focus has been to assemble and explore unique and newly-discovered targets including (a) the Guayacan partially unroofed epithermal and cooper-gold porphyry system, and (b) the Sierra Hydrothermal diatreme breccia tertiary rhyolite hosted structure. Systematic exploration of the Company's new mineral district is ongoing in this region of Sonora with well-developed infrastructure, favorable permitting, and a strong mining history and community support.

