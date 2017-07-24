Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") announces that the Company is granting a total of 300,000 new stock options to consultants of the Company. The options granted are for a period of two years, expiring on July 23, 2019, and exercisable at a price of $0.37.

For further information regarding Jaxon Minerals Inc., please contact Jason Cubitt at 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

