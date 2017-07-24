VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PGM) ("Pure Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Susie Bell as Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. Bell has over 15 years of investor relations and corporate communications experience. Prior to joining Pure Gold, she most recently worked in investor relations at Methanex Corporation. Prior to this, she was Manager, Investor Relations at Hunter Dickinson Inc. where, during her 10-year tenure with the group, she gained extensive experience in the metals and mining industry with a proven track record of success in with exploration, development and production companies.

Ms. Bell, as part of her compensation, will be granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.54 per share for a period of five years. The incentive stock options will vest 1/3 on each successive anniversary of the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

