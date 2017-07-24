Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mattel, Inc. - MAT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) investors who purchased Mattel stock between October 20, 2016 and April 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mattel/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Mattel's business and prospects, including that prior to and during the Class Period, Mattel's retail customers were loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Mattel product and, as a consequence, Mattel was exposed to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions (in the form of sales adjustments, discounts, and promotions) to remove such excess inventory, as well as the heightened risk that Mattel would experience slower sales growth in future periods. As a result of defendants' false statements and/or omissions, Mattel shares traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $33 per share during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 28, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mattel/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

