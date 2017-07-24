Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Amec Foster Wheeler plc - AMFW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Amec Foster Wheeler plc (NYSE: AMFW) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 23, 2017, Amec Foster published a circular disclosing that it may become the subject of an investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office ('SFO') relating to Amec Foster's relationship with Unaoil or other third parties. On this news, shares of Amec Foster fell $0.34 per share or over 4% over two trading days to close at $6.82 per share on May 24, 2017, damaging investors. Then, on July 11, 2017, the SFO confirmed that it has opened an investigation into Amec Foster and its officers and employees for 'suspected offences of bribery, corruption and related offences.' On this news, shares of Amec Foster fell $0.27 per share or over 4% to close at $5.64 per share on July 11, 2017, further damaging investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/amec-foster-wheeler-plc/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

