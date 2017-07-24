Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan, Inc. - AGN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Allergan, Inc. (NYSE: AGN) investors who purchased Allergan stock between February 25, 2014 and April 21, 2014, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/allergan/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, certain defendants traded on material non-public information regarding the proposed acquisition Allergan by Valeant and its affiliates. As a result, investors that sold Allergan call options, purchased Allergan put options, and/or sold Allergan equity forward contracts during the Class Period did so at prices that did not reflect the material nonpublic information known to defendants.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 29, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/allergan/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com

