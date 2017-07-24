Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. - ZTO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) resulting from allegations that the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 27, 2016, ZTO conducted a public offering of 72,100,000 American Depository Shares ('ADSs') at a price of $19.50 per share, raising $1.4 billion (the 'Offering'). ZTO's registration statement and prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the Offering presented a highly positive picture of ZTO's business, performance, prospects, and acreage, while omitting crucial realities. ZTO specifically emphasized its strong operating leverage, superior profitability, and rapid growth. However, ZTO failed to disclose that it was improperly inflating its stated profit margins far above industry norms by keeping low-margin segments of its business out of its financial statements. Since the Offering, the price of ZTO's ADSs has fallen approximately 25%.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and misleading statements to investors causing investor losses. If you own Company shares and wish to learn how to protect your investment and recover your losses in Company stock, please visit http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/zto/ or contact Vik Pawar at 212-571-0805.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

