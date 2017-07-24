Pawar Law Group Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Quadrant 4 System Corp. - QFOR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / The Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of Quadrant 4 System Corp. (OTC PINK: QFOR) investors who purchased Quadrant 4 System stock between April 14, 2012 and June 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The suit is for recovery of investor losses.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quadrant/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com or call toll free at (866) 999-0873.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the complaint, defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendant Nandu Thondavadi, former CEO of Quadrant 4 System, and defendant Dhru Desai, former CFO of Quadrant 4 System, engaged in an accounting fraud scheme that misled investors; (2) defendants Thondavadi and Desai stole more than $4 million from Quadrant 4 System; (3) defendants Thondavadi and Desai caused Quadrant 4 System to understate its liabilities and inflate its revenues and assets and evaded scrutiny by lying to Quadrant 4 System's auditors and providing them with forged and doctored documents; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 5, 2017. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You may join the case here: http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/quadrant/ or email Vik Pawar, Esq. at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (212) 571-0805

Fax: (212) 571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group