LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced plans for continued rapid expansion of RV dealerships, with the acquisition of American RV located in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"We remain focused on growth and customer service, as we expand in the Michigan market with the successful establishment of American RV joining the Camping World family," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. "We look forward to providing customers with top notch, one-stop shopping, that will fulfill all of their outdoor and RV needs; from thousands of accessories, to RV sales and service."

Camping World currently operates a SuperCenter in Houghton Lake and retail accessory stores in both Belleville and Grand Rapids, Michigan. With the American RV acquisition, the Grand Rapids retail accessory store will now convert into a full-service Camping World SuperCenter, further expanding the market footprint, and increasing Camping World's current presence in the state of Michigan.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States with over 130 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

