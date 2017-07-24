INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against DryShips Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DryShips Inc. ('DryShips' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: DRYS) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between June 8, 2016 and July 12, 2017 inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 12, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, DryShips made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate its share price; that DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due partly to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Since November 2016, DryShips' share price has dropped about 99%, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

