SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- RiskVision, the leading enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced a new cyber security orchestration solution that unifies stakeholders in business, IT and Security for collaboration, analytics and remediation. RiskVision SOAR.2017 Release 1 provides out-of-the box automation for end-to-end cyber risk prevention and response, by bringing together walled off silos and providing them cyber hygiene visibility, intelligence and action-ability.

RiskVision SOAR.2017 R1 has Security Orchestration, Analytics and Remediation (SOAR) solutions for Threat & Vulnerability Management (TVM), Security Incident Response (SIR) and other security automation requirements. RiskVision's out-of-the-box dashboards provide real-time trending metrics for Assets, Threats, Vulnerabilities, Tickets and Incidents, plus stakeholder-specific views of risk for business risk owners, technology teams and security analysts.

RiskVision SOAR.2017 Release 1 builds on six years of SOAR releases and introduces these out-of-the-box features to help enterprise and government organizations prevent cyber breaches from ransomware, fraud, insider threats, IP loss, privacy data loss and other high risk areas:

New Business, IT and Security Metrics and Visualization

Real-Time Metrics Trending on Assets, Threats, Vulnerabilities Found, Vulnerabilities Fixed, Tickets and Incidents

Stakeholder-specific, drill-down charts and reports: for business risk owners by Division, Business Unit, Location; for IT teams by prioritized Technologies and Tickets; for security teams by Threats, Vulnerabilities and Incidents

Ad Hoc Metrics Generator to create any risk trending charts for the C-Suite, Board of Directors, auditors and even regulators

New Threat Intelligence Feeds, Grids, Pages and Actions

New threat intelligence feeds including Crowdstrike Falcon and FireEye iSight

Threat Grid extensions such as My Threats, Recent Threats, All Threats, Threat Intelligence, Malware and Threat Actors

Threats Pages with Views against Assets, Vulnerabilities, Tickets and Incidents

Threat Ticket Generation with pre-defined workflows for Actors, Malware, etc.

New Risk Classification and Scoring

Incident severity is now automatically updated based on threat intelligence feeds

Vulnerability scoring now includes threats and Zero-Days exploited in the wild

"To be effective and efficient, security orchestration requires strong collaboration across business risk owners, security operations and IT remediation, all using a common, closed-loop SOAR solution," said Joe Fantuzzi, President and CEO of RiskVision. "The RiskVision SOAR.2017 Release 1 is the first solution available in the market designed to connect all of the stakeholders across the enterprise to deliver on growing needs of actionable intelligence for the board and stringent regulatory requirements such as GDPR."

The RiskVision SOAR Difference

Real-time analytic trends for boards and auditors with one click output to PDF, PPT, or Excel

Critical Information Security KPIs (MTTF, MTTR, Verify, etc.) met within 30-60 days of use

Vulnerabilities that matter to clients' business risk are found and fixed in days not months

Security and IT efficiency skyrockets by 3x-5x as vulnerability tickets are threat prioritized

Security credibility with IT improves as patch fatigue wanes and both are more accountable

Security incidents are governed for negligence, and reduced 5x-10x vs manual approaches

Business risk and technology teams are partners and participate in remediation decisions

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.

