SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Amec Foster Wheeler plc

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec Foster" or the 'Company') (NYSE: AMFW) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or by email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

On July 11, 2017, Amec Foster disclosed that the UK Serious Fraud Office commenced an investigation into the Company and its officers and employees for past use of third parties and 'suspected offences of bribery, corruption and related offences.' When this information was announced, shares of Amec fell in value.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

